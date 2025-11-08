How To Get A Better Night's Sleep, According To Experts

Sleep is so important to overall health and wellness. But along with getting enough sleep, it's also important to get good quality sleep. How much sleep you need depends on different factors, but general guidelines suggest adults need at least seven hours nightly. Of the three main sleep stages — core, REM, and deep — at least 1.5 hours of your rest, or about 25%, should consist of deep sleep. When you enter deep sleep, your body regrows and repairs tissue, your bones build muscle, your immune system is strengthened, and your appetite is regulated. So, you could theoretically sleep for eight hours or more per night but still not be getting what experts would call a "good night's sleep" if a sufficient amount isn't deep sleep.

To increase this, try to limit indulgences like caffeine, alcohol, and screen time right before bed. Maintain a consistent bedtime and set up a sleep environment that's conducive to getting quality rest. A device like a smartwatch that tracks sleep, some of which even give a sleep score, can help you gauge sleep quality. If you often feel unrested when you awaken or you're restless at night, you might be lacking deep sleep and you could benefit from these tips.