5 Essential Kodi Add-Ons Every Cable Cutter Needs

Unlike media center apps such as Plex, which are built around streaming your content from a server, Kodi is much more tuned for local playback. This means you'll be scraping your movie files from local storage, like a hard drive. Scraping these files will add them to the Kodi library so that you can easily browse your content; and if you've ever had the pleasure of scraping these kinds of files in order to add the appropriate metadata, you'll know full well how challenging it can be.

This is why one of the first plugins you should install is Universal Movie Scraper, which will replace the default movie scraper with one that can pull from a wide selection of sources. Universal Movie Scraper is incredibly customizable with a fleet of sources at your disposal, from IMDB to Rotten Tomatoes. This way, your ability to scrape your movie files to add their appropriate metadata can be dialed in to your specific needs.

There's nothing worse than adding new files to the hard drive, only to then see them remain unscraped in your library because a source broke thanks to a change in the API. With Universal Movie Scraper, this is much less of a worry since you can easily change your source per file, leaving you to use Kodi for its primary use case — watching your favorite local content.