Is Nuclear Power 100% Clean? Here's What You Should Know

While many believe nuclear power is one of the cleanest large-scale energy sources, it remains a subject of debate. Many think nuclear reactors are clean because they don't produce any air pollution during their operation. Next-gen nuclear reactors may even use molten salt as an alternative coolant, so they'll be even cleaner to operate. No smoke comes out of nuclear power plants, and no carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, or sulfur dioxide is released into the environment while electricity is being made.

However, in a way, they do operate similarly to fossil fuel power plants. Heat turns water into steam, and the steam turns turbines connected to a generator. That said, nuclear power plants produce heat not by burning fuel, but by splitting atoms in a process called nuclear fission. Inside the nuclear reactor, fuel rods made from uranium release heat when atoms split apart. Thus, the heat comes from controlled reactions inside the reactor core. The thick steel and concrete structure around it contains the radiation, so the process of nuclear fission remains stable and safe.

Still, mines are needed to extract uranium, and the construction of nuclear power plants uses tremendous amounts of steel and concrete, and their production is a huge source of carbon. Finally, nuclear waste needs to be safely transported and stored. All of these steps create emissions. Nuclear power is almost 100% clean when we consider electricity production, but if we take into consideration the whole life-cycle of a nuclear power plant, we get to a very different conclusion. Even so, its overall carbon impact remains considerably lower when compared to conventional fossil fuels.