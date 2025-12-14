The Best Way To Keep Your Laptop's Keyboard Clean

We tend to focus on cleaning the germ-filled screens of our tech devices, from our phones to our tablets, and yes, even our laptops. When it comes to laptops, the keyboard can be a dust magnet. What's more, if you eat lunch at your desk, you'll likely find crumbs between the keys. Have pets? Your cat's hair has probably made its way to the keyboard, too. This is not only unsightly and messy, but a dirty keyboard can also affect the typing experience, and can even cause damage to the laptop.

It's important to keep your computer's screen clean, but it's just as important to clean your laptop's keyboard. However, you usually can't use the same cleaning solution, and the process is a bit more intricate with a keyboard, as you need to get into the crevices between the keys. The method can vary depending on whether you're using a laptop's built-in keyboard or an external keyboard.

You'll need a few key items, including isopropyl alcohol, cotton swabs, a toothpick, a microfiber or other soft cloth, disinfectant wipes, cleaning slime or low-adhesive tape, and a can of compressed air. In a few steps, your keyboard will be like new again.