The Best Way To Keep Your Computer's Screen Clean

If your computer screen has a more stubborn mark stuck to it, such as a fingerprint from an overenthusiastic user, the microfiber cloth may not be enough to completely get rid of it. In such a case, you may need to add a cleaning solution to boost your removal power.

Before anything, you must avoid using any household cleaners for this process, such as Clorox, bleach, Windex, or hand sanitizer. These harsh chemicals are very likely to damage your monitor's sensitive screen. Rather than intense chemicals, your first choice should be simple, clean water. A single, quick spritz of water onto your microfiber cloth will usually be sufficient to remove annoying smudges. Don't completely soak the cloth; if you get too much water on your screen, it can seep into the edges of the monitor and damage the internal circuitry. For the same reason, never spray water directly onto the monitor.

If you absolutely have to use some kind of chemical cleaner, make sure it's specially formulated for use on electronic screens. Like with microfiber cloths, you can find options like EVEO's Screen Cleaner Spray Kit on Amazon and at your local electronics store. Again, a quick spritz onto the cloth should be all you need. Just swipe the cloth along the surface of the screen in that same gentle manner, and the smudges should come right off.