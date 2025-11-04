2 Ways To Remove Fingerprints From Your Android Phone's Screen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The latest Android smartphones are sleek and sexy with gorgeous bright and high-resolution screens. But even with special coatings, most are still prone to fingerprints. What's more, did you know that a phone screen can be 10 times dirtier than even a toilet seat? Removing fingerprints from your Android phone screen also cleans it of other dirt and debris. Depending on what method you use, an antimicrobial solution can help kill bacteria as well. Based on this tidbit of knowledge, that's worth considering.

The best method for removing fingerprints from your Android phone screen is similar to cleaning your iPhone – or even your eyeglasses or sunglasses. Keep a microfiber cloth on hand to give it a quick wipe as needed. But you can also take things a step further with special wipes and cleaning solutions to both rid your phone's screen of fingerprints and clean it of other grime, too. It's not a bad idea because if you're removing fingerprints, you might as well give the screen a good polish while you're at it.