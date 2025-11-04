2 Ways To Remove Fingerprints From Your Android Phone's Screen
The latest Android smartphones are sleek and sexy with gorgeous bright and high-resolution screens. But even with special coatings, most are still prone to fingerprints. What's more, did you know that a phone screen can be 10 times dirtier than even a toilet seat? Removing fingerprints from your Android phone screen also cleans it of other dirt and debris. Depending on what method you use, an antimicrobial solution can help kill bacteria as well. Based on this tidbit of knowledge, that's worth considering.
The best method for removing fingerprints from your Android phone screen is similar to cleaning your iPhone – or even your eyeglasses or sunglasses. Keep a microfiber cloth on hand to give it a quick wipe as needed. But you can also take things a step further with special wipes and cleaning solutions to both rid your phone's screen of fingerprints and clean it of other grime, too. It's not a bad idea because if you're removing fingerprints, you might as well give the screen a good polish while you're at it.
The simplest method to remove fingerprints
No matter if you have an expensive device or a cheap Android phone, it's important to keep it in tip-top shape. Fingerprints are not only unsightly, they also get in the way of your view. The easiest way to remove fingerprints from your phone screen is by using a non-abrasive, soft microfiber cloth. You can keep one in your purse, pocket, even glove compartment or backpack. If you already have one in your eyeglasses case, go ahead and make it do double duty.
If you just want to rub away those annoying fingerprint marks, wipe the phone screen with the cloth itself. But remember, your fingers have natural skin oils in them, which is what causes those prints in the first place. So consider adding a solution of warm soapy water to the equation. Use a few drops of scent-free dish soap applied to the cloth itself and clean the phone using a circular, The Karate Kid-inspired "wax on, wax off" motion. (Go ahead and say it while you clean –- no one will judge you!) Wipe it dry after you're done with a second clean and dry microfiber cloth.
Use special wipes and/or solutions
Many companies offer special solutions and packaged wipes for cleaning device screens. Some sources suggest using alcohol-based wipes on your phone. Samsung, for example, recommends an alcohol-based solution for its phones with more than 70% ethanol or isopropyl alcohol. Apply it directly to the cloth and not the screen. But keep in mind that these chemicals can slowly degrade the oleophobic coating of the phone, which is ironically designed to help reduce fingerprints.
The safer option is to go with a non-toxic screen cleaning solution, like a mist spray cleaner. You can find these from brands like Whoosh! and EVEO in small travel-sized bottles. Many come with a microfiber cloth that you can wash and re-use. Some have antimicrobial properties that also remove germs, and work well on a variety of gadgets, including your MacBook's screen. Alternatively, screen cleaning wipes are easy to take with you on the go. Keep the tiny packets in your office, car, and bag to wipe down the phone screen and toss as needed. As fingerprints can make your phone look bad and also impede your viewing experience, it's a good idea to give your phone a wipe at the end of every day or at least once a week.