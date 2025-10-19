How To Safely Clean Your MacBook's Screen

Your MacBook is something you rely on every day to perform at its best. Whether you use it for work or play, keep it at home or take it to hotels, you want it to function optimally every time you turn it on, and it doesn't matter if you have the M4 Macbook Air, the MacBook Pro, or an older Apple laptop, you likely want it to be around for as long as possible.

Over time, however, the wear and tear can get to it. Your fingerprints will almost certainly get on the screen, and even stains from eating and drinking next to it can leave their mark. You want to clean the screen to keep the image as clear as ever. However, safety is also your top priority, so your MacBook can continue to work for you.

When it comes time to clean your MacBook's screen, the primary focus is to be careful so you don't damage it. Using an electronics-specific cleaning cloth is ideal. The good news is, if you do damage the screen or can't get it cleaned, Apple has some options for you to turn to.