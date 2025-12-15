Microsoft Discontinued One Of Its Only Useful Smartphone Apps After Only 4 Years

Just a few months after Microsoft announced it would discontinue Publisher, one of its oldest Office applications, the company revealed it will stop supporting its Microsoft Lists mobile app. The tech giant first detailed the move in June 2025 with a banner inside the app. Since then, the mobile version of Lists has been slowly phased out every month, culminating in its removal from app stores in November 2025.

Since its introduction in 2020, Lists has been one of several Microsoft 365 products catered towards enterprise customers. Microsoft markets Lists as a one-stop shop for business professionals to create, share, and track a variety of workflows across organizations. The product features templates ranging from event itineraries and onboarding checklists to detailed issue trackers, and Microsoft views Lists as a do-it-all information tracking application. Lists has garnered a following amongst project managers, who treat it as an evolution of SharePoint Lists due to its integrated functionalities within the company's 365 suite of software, including Outlook and Teams. Lists' mobile application, in particular, was a useful tool for operating on the go, although it lacked some of the key functionalities of the desktop offering.

To Microsoft's credit, Lists will continue to be accessible through both its desktop application and mobile web browsers. To access Lists on a mobile browser, users need to visit their team's SharePoint site and find the app in the top-left menu. Luckily, users will not need to take any extra steps to migrate their information away from their mobile application.