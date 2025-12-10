OnePlus 15 Review: A Battery Champion Held Back By One Thing

The OnePlus 15 has a flat-edged build with slight curves to the edges, and it's generally a good look. The phone is comfortable to hold, with an aluminum frame and a ceramic-like back that feels premium in the hand. The front is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which should help keep most lighter damage at bay.

One thing I really like is that the camera module doesn't protrude too far from the back of the device. The square module sits on the top left, and while it can certainly move if you apply a lot of pressure on the top left of the screen when it's sitting on a table, in most usage, it won't wobble much.

The back of the device has a matte texture that's also an interesting choice. It's easily marked up when things touch it, but you'll soon realize that it's not actually the phone that's getting scratched — it's whatever touched the phone. If I run my fingernail across the back of the device, it will leave a mark, but you can easily wipe off these marks, leaving the phone looking good as new. The trade-off is that it does pick up these removable marks often, and they're very visible.

Christian de Looper/BGR

The OnePlus 15 has a comprehensive IP rating, including IP66, IP68, and IP69K. This means it is protected against dust, water submersion up to 2 meters for 30 minutes, and high-pressure, high-temperature water jets, which is the highest level of protection available. That's seriously impressive durability for a smartphone.

The "Plus Button" on the left edge of the phone replaces the physical alert slider that OnePlus has used for years, and you'll decide what it will be used for when you first set the phone up. It's basically OnePlus's take on Apple's Action Button, but in the absence of something like Shortcuts, it's nowhere near as powerful. You can't even select a custom app to open with it. It's a good start though, and it's probably time for the slider to retire anyway. Other buttons include the standard power and volume on the right edge, and there's a USB-C port on the bottom.

You'll also find stereo speakers and an IR blaster included, working through a window in the camera module — the latter being a fun blast from the past. The phone is available in black, purple, and sandstone. I have the black model, which looks relatively sleek. Overall, the build feels durable and premium.