Google Tackled A Big Problem For Pixel Owners With The December Android Update
Google recently released a new update for Pixel devices this month, bringing with it a slew of new features, including the introduction of a Circle to Search scam system that helps you learn about possible scams more quickly. Also hidden in the update, it seems that Google might have improved something it didn't highlight with its release blog: performance on Google Pixel devices.
Most notably, it seems that performance on more than just the Pixel 10 has improved quite a noticeable amount since the update went live earlier this month. Users on Reddit have highlighted seeing smoother interactions with their device, with some even noting that the heat levels on their device have improved. One user even claimed that it feels like they "got a new phone."
This is especially good news, as one of the biggest complaints about the Pixel 10 since its launch earlier this year was the device's less-than-stellar performance. Many even felt it was far below competing flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, though as we pointed out in our review, there were other areas where Google's flagship outshined the competition.
A marked improvement without a clear source
While Google hasn't outright said what the performance increase is being driven by, theories on Reddit appear to link the changes that users are seeing with an update to the garbage collection system in the Pixel system. Google doesn't make note of any big changes in the blog post detailing what's changed in this update — which brings Android 16 QPR2 to Pixel devices — but it seems others have put together what might be causing the improved performance across the board thanks to the official release notes for Android 16 QPR2.
The improvements seem to be tied to a "more efficient garbage collection" update, which Google notes is meant to reduce CPU usage and improve battery efficiency. It seems to have done just that, though whether or not this is the entire cause of the improvement remains to be seen. That said, with so many Pixel users sharing reports of better battery life and upgrade performance, it's worth installing the update if you haven't already.