Google Tackled A Big Problem For Pixel Owners With The December Android Update

Google recently released a new update for Pixel devices this month, bringing with it a slew of new features, including the introduction of a Circle to Search scam system that helps you learn about possible scams more quickly. Also hidden in the update, it seems that Google might have improved something it didn't highlight with its release blog: performance on Google Pixel devices.

Most notably, it seems that performance on more than just the Pixel 10 has improved quite a noticeable amount since the update went live earlier this month. Users on Reddit have highlighted seeing smoother interactions with their device, with some even noting that the heat levels on their device have improved. One user even claimed that it feels like they "got a new phone."

This is especially good news, as one of the biggest complaints about the Pixel 10 since its launch earlier this year was the device's less-than-stellar performance. Many even felt it was far below competing flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, though as we pointed out in our review, there were other areas where Google's flagship outshined the competition.