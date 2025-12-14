AI Web Browsers Are Spying On You - Here's How

A bombshell was dropped on the AI industry when an August 2025 USENIX study found that AI browsers violate user privacy by collecting customer browsing data. Conducted by researchers at the University College London, Mediterranea University of Reggio Calabria, and University of California, Davis, the study discovered that the most popular AI browser extensions recorded sensitive information like medical records, banking information, social security numbers, and social media activity.

AI-assisted web browsers have steadily grown in popularity since their introduction in 2025. By promising an enhanced browsing experience through website summaries, refined searches, chatbots, and other features, AI firms are taking on industry mainstays like Google Chrome, Safari, Edge, and Firefox. When users open OpenAI's Atlas, for example, they can conduct a new search or query ChatGPT, transforming web browsing into an interaction with the AI assistant.

Whether this technology gains a foothold in a market dominated by a single provider is a major question, as Google's Chrome holds around 70% of the global user base. And while this has sparked monopoly concerns, AI companies hope the capabilities of their supercharged browsers like Perplexity's Comet, Opera Neon, Dai, and ChatGPT can outperform Chrome as they garner significant user bases. Legacy browsers, like Firefox, may also ride the AI wave into larger market shares. In totality, McKinsey & Company predicts the industry will reach $750 billion in revenue by 2028. Critically, the stakes of the AI browser wars are higher than most consumers realize, and carry major security and privacy implications.