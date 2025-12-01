I Tested 5 AI-Powered Web Browsers And I Am Shook By The Results

"/Paper dendrite solid state battery."

That was all the text that I entered in the search field of the Comet browser by Perplexity. Within three minutes, the program pulled a list of over two dozen research papers, in chronological order, that discussed the risks and solutions for the lithium plating. A task like that would ordinarily take me about half an hour or so, complete with the regular goose-chase on Google. With a "/combine" command, all the findings from the research papers opened across 20 tabs were collected, summarized, and served as a well-curated list for me in just about two minutes. Needless to say, I am never returning to Chrome, Safari, or any other non-AI browser for that matter.

It would sound out of character, but Safari — a mainstay on my Mac for years — now feels like a relic of the past. Safari's spot has now been taken by Edge, and beyond that, an entirely new crop of "AI browsers." One of the first names to dive deep into the AI-fication of browsers was Dia, and it was soon followed by the likes of Opera and Brave. Lately, the big guns have also entered the fray. OpenAI introduced ChatGPT; Perplexity made early waves with Comet; Microsoft put Copilot in Edge, and Google integrated Gemini within the Chrome browsing experience.

I have used at least five of these AI browsers extensively, and their impact on my productivity has been profound. Yet, at the same time, some of the stunts these browsers pull off in the name of automating and speeding up mundane tasks have spooked me. I'm not alone. Researchers have also warned that as AI browsers start acting more like agents, the risk vectors will go through the roof.