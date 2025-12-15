Hackers Are Stealing Microsoft Account Passwords With This Trick

How closely do you examine the URL of websites or the address of emails that get sent your way? A scam involving making these addresses look legitimate targets victims who believe they are interacting with Microsoft when they actually are not. It's called typosquatting, and it can be extremely difficult to detect.

Typosquatting is when cybercriminals will register website domains or email addresses under misspellings meant to mimic Microsoft or any other company they want to impersonate. For example, they could register a domain as "rnicrosoft.com," replacing the letter m with the letters r and n together so you don't automatically notice something is wrong. This targets people who accidentally misspell the word Microsoft in their search engine, or who click on the wrong website by mistake, not realizing anything is misspelled. What could come up is a site deceptively similar to Microsoft's actual website or other services. Victims then are at risk of entering usernames, passwords and other sensitive information into the site for cybercriminals to steal.

Unfortunately, it's an easy trick to fall victim to. The good news is that there are some things you can do to protect yourself. Microsoft itself urges users to delete passwords and opt for its more secure passkey option instead. If that doesn't appeal to you, though, there are other ways to stay safe when browsing the internet.