4 Of The Best Free Streaming Apps For Watching K-Dramas

Over the last several years, Korean content has found significant popularity in the US, and if Netflix shows like Crash Landing on You, Boys Over Flowers, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo have you craving more Korean dramas, there is good news. Beyond the biggest Korean series on Netflix, and increasing number of K-dramas found on paid streaming services like Disney+ and Hulu, there is an excellent selection of Korean content found on free streamers, allowing you to get your fill of Korean dramas without worrying about subscription costs.

You may have to put up with some advertisements, but that's a small price to pay for free access to new Korean shows. However, unless you're deep into K-dramas, you may be unfamiliar with where to find this content. So, to help keep the Korean content flowing, we have rounded up four of the best streaming apps that offer free Korean dramas on your mobile device or TV.