The TV Trend That's Replacing Premium Streaming Services

Though cable television has been largely left behind for a more customized TV streaming experience, there is still a problem with modern-day TV watching: Prices keep increasing. There are a multitude of streaming services that raise their subscription fees every year. Joining a streaming app due to interest in the show offerings and price can quickly become a problem when the service begins to feel more expensive than it's worth.

This frustration has led to a trend of consumers opting for free streaming services as well. There are a handful of free streaming services and apps that are attractive to people looking to have some entertainment without breaking the bank. For example, the Roku Channel offers free TV shows, movies, and even TV channels that can easily rival what paid-for streaming services offer.

Free streaming services like these are a much-needed breath of fresh air. Let's take Disney+ as an example of why. When it launched in 2019, it cost $6.99 a month. Now, at the end of 2025, it costs $12.99 a month. Netflix started out at $7.99 a month, and now the monthly price can get as high as $24.99. The habits of these services to provide bundles and variations of plans that have ads or that are ad-free can further overwhelm consumers who just want an affordable, simple watching experience.