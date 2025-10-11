This Popular Free Streaming App Shut Down And Merged With A Service You Already Have
The age of cable TV came to an end with the rise of streaming services. Users were able to pay less to watch a more targeted range of shows through apps like Disney+, Netflix, and Hulu. However, across the years the costs of these streaming services continue to increase, leaving some users feeling frustrated. In light of that, apps like Freevee were an attractive option.
The Freevee app offers free TV streaming, appealing to people who are tired of paying so much for television. Though the interface isn't exactly user-friendly, and the content is more limited, it was still a relief to everyone's bank accounts. Though Freevee continues to be free, its format has now changed. Amazon has shut down the Freevee standalone app and merged it as part of Prime Video.
Amazon continues its business rise, tackling more and more initiatives to grow its user base. One of its intriguing new projects is Project Kuiper, a satellite internet service that may rival Starlink when it launches. Shutting down Freevee on its own and merging it with Prime Video is another such initiative. However, you don't have to be a Prime member to get access.
Watching Freevee post-merger
Freevee launched in 2019 undern Amazon's umbrella. Though shows typically come and go from streaming services, Freevee was known to offer entertainment such as Alex Rider, Twin Love, and Luxe Listings Toronto. The Freevee app officially ended in August 2025 as its own singular entity and is now part of Amazon's Prime Video. Even though Prime is a subscription service, Prime Video allows you to rent or purchase per show, and Freevee can still be accessed for free.
This streamlines Amazon's services, keeping Freevee more integrated with its already-existent Prime Video app. For those wondering if an Amazon Prime membership is worth it, the standard plan is $14.99 a month. With that, you get free and faster delivery for items ordered from Amazon Prime. You also get more sales deals, a bigger Prime Video selection, access to online grocery shopping, photo storage, music and podcast access, and more.
To watch Freevee now, you need a smart TV like Fire TV, Google TV, LG, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, or Apple TV. You can access it through a gaming system including Xbox and PlayStation 4 and 5. Roku and Xfinity also allow Freevee to be streamed. You simply download the Freevee app and you can start watching. If you want to watch it on your smartphone or tablet, download the Freevee app through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
What this means for consumers
Not much changes for those who enjoy Freevee. It is still free. You still watch it through an app. It has always existed under Amazon's umbrella of ownership. Ultimately, this offers a streamlined video experience that still costs nothing for users. This is a welcome relief during a time when TV shows are spread across expensive services, giving consumers a bit of a streaming burnout.
Let's take the popular wrestling show WWE as an example. Previously, fans could watch its three flagship shows, Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, all through Sling TV for $45.99 a month. They also could watch the monthly Premium Live Events (PLEs) on Peacock for $7.99 a month. For US viewers, Raw moved to Netflix at the start of 2025 for $7.99 a month. SmackDown stayed on the USA channel hosted by Sling TV. NXT moved to the CW, accessed if a local station broadcast it, or through paid-for services like YouTube TV. Peacock now only streams WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event four times a year. ESPN+ is now the home of all the other PLEs with starting costs of $29.99 a month.
It is easy to understand why consumers are frustrated with the state of streaming services today. Luckily, apps like Freevee continue to be a source of easy and free entertainment for the overwhelmed public. Even with a merger with Prime Video, Freevee continues to stay true to its core.