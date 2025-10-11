This Popular Free Streaming App Shut Down And Merged With A Service You Already Have

The age of cable TV came to an end with the rise of streaming services. Users were able to pay less to watch a more targeted range of shows through apps like Disney+, Netflix, and Hulu. However, across the years the costs of these streaming services continue to increase, leaving some users feeling frustrated. In light of that, apps like Freevee were an attractive option.

The Freevee app offers free TV streaming, appealing to people who are tired of paying so much for television. Though the interface isn't exactly user-friendly, and the content is more limited, it was still a relief to everyone's bank accounts. Though Freevee continues to be free, its format has now changed. Amazon has shut down the Freevee standalone app and merged it as part of Prime Video.

Amazon continues its business rise, tackling more and more initiatives to grow its user base. One of its intriguing new projects is Project Kuiper, a satellite internet service that may rival Starlink when it launches. Shutting down Freevee on its own and merging it with Prime Video is another such initiative. However, you don't have to be a Prime member to get access.