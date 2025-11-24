5 Best Roku TV Streaming Apps (That Aren't Netflix)

A Roku TV is a great way to get plugged into the streaming ecosystem. Roku TVs have competitive pricing, and they allow you to download various streaming apps to get access to a myriad of content. Of course, you can use the essential Roku TV apps everyone else has, like YouTube or Netflix, but it would be a waste to stop there. The library of apps you can access through a Roku TV is quite expansive and includes standouts like Tubi, Pluto, Kanopy, Plex, and Roku's own Roku Channel.

If you check the App Store on your Roku TV, you'll find a myriad of unique streaming apps, many of which you can download and use for free. These apps run the gamut of content types, from movies to live television to original, service-exclusive productions like Roku's own Roku Originals. As long as there's room on your Roku TV's internal storage for them, there's really no reason not to get carried away downloading and trying every single app that catches your eye, starting with these.