5 Essential Roku TV Apps Everyone Should Be Using By Now

Roku is one of the most popular smart TV platforms, offering access to a wide variety of streaming content through Roku streaming sticks and through its lineup of smart TVs. The Roku platform can even be found in some Hisense TVs. Driving Roku's popularity is its convenient access to free streaming content as well as paid streaming services, and the wide range of entertainment apps that come with it.

While it depends on which piece of Roku hardware you're using, apps like Netflix, Disney+, ESPN, and Apple TV are generally ready and waiting the first time you fire up the device. The Roku Channel is another you can count on having immediate access to, and it comes with a range of free content that includes TV shows, hit movies, and Roku originals.

But there is a lot more content that can be accessed through the Roku smart TV platform. Thousands of apps are available to download in the Roku Channel Store, and they include both free and paid content. There are apps for entertainment, for learning, for exploration, and for keeping up with the news. We've narrowed them down to the five essential Roku TV apps you need to install, if you haven't already.