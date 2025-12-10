Android Has A New Safety Feature You'll Pray You Never Need, But You Should Be Aware Of It

Google explained in a blog post that it designed the new safety feature to be "simple and secure." Android Emergency Live Video requires no setup, as it'll be available to all Android 8+ devices with Google Play services preinstalled. That means an Android phone that runs Google's version of Android, rather than a custom Android OS with no Google apps preinstalled. Android Emergency Live Video calls are encrypted, and users can turn off the live stream at any point after accepting a video call from first responders.

That's the key detail concerning Android Emergency Live Video. You won't initiate the video call with authorities yourself during an emergency call or text. Instead, the responder will determine whether video access can be helpful and safe for the victim and send a request to your device, as seen in the images above. While you may be stressed about the events around you, that's where you'll have to tap the Share button that will appear in a prompt on the screen. Once you share your video, first responders will see what you see and provide guidance in real time.

The Android Emergency Live Video functionality hinges on a critical detail. You'll need an internet connection, whether Wi-Fi or cellular, for that video call to connect. The other important limitation concerns your location. The feature will only work if first responders are equipped to handle the technology. That's why Google is only rolling it out in the U.S., and select regions in Germany and Mexico. You won't have access to Android Emergency Live Video support in other parts of the world, though Google is working on expanding the feature.