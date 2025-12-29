5 USB Gadgets That Are Perfect For Gearheads

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We probably all know someone who is very into cars, motorcycles, or both. If you are looking to help enhance their driving experience, or your own, there are a number of cool new gadgets that use your car's USB port, sure to be a hit with any gearhead. From portable battery jump starters to a heads-up display and even a USB hub for motorcycles.

New cars are full of technology, including various ports, displays, and features that would amaze anyone who last bought a car in the 1970s. For these vehicles, it's easy to take advantage of integrated USB ports by adding the latest gadgets. But there are plenty of vehicles on the road today that might not feature all the latest bells and whistles typical of new cars and motorcycles. In this case, there are easy ways to add USB-capable gadgets. If you are a gearhead, or know one, the following accessories should be on your radar.