5 USB Gadgets That Are Perfect For Gearheads
We probably all know someone who is very into cars, motorcycles, or both. If you are looking to help enhance their driving experience, or your own, there are a number of cool new gadgets that use your car's USB port, sure to be a hit with any gearhead. From portable battery jump starters to a heads-up display and even a USB hub for motorcycles.
New cars are full of technology, including various ports, displays, and features that would amaze anyone who last bought a car in the 1970s. For these vehicles, it's easy to take advantage of integrated USB ports by adding the latest gadgets. But there are plenty of vehicles on the road today that might not feature all the latest bells and whistles typical of new cars and motorcycles. In this case, there are easy ways to add USB-capable gadgets. If you are a gearhead, or know one, the following accessories should be on your radar.
3-in-1 Car Charger Adapter
Those with an older car might not have more than a single USB port, if one at all. Many vehicles of the past came with an auxiliary port to connect a phone or media player while driving, but with the advent of smartphone mirroring, options to connect media to older cars has become a challenge. But what if you could buy a small device that fixes both of those issues?
The GXY Kit 3 in 1 Car Charger Adapter & FM Transmitter is the perfect answer. This little device plugs into a vehicle's cigarette lighter and provides a number of features that your car might lack. It has two retractable USB-C cables to power multiple devices, even for those sitting in the back seat. Being retractable also means you'll never be stuck looking for a spare cable to charge your device.
On top of that, this gadget features a USB-A port that can charge a device or be used for music playback through a USB flash drive. For cars that lack Bluetooth support, there is also an included FM transmitter. This allows your smartphone to connect via Bluetooth and stream music through the car's audio system.
Motorcycle USB Clamp
Riding a motorcycle can be an exhilarating experience. But many bikes lack a number of features that you might find in a car because they are smaller and more susceptible to the elements. The Kaedear Motorcycle USB Clamp helps to address this by providing a lightweight USB hub that clamps onto the handlebar of a motorcycle and other offroad vehicles. The clamp is IP66 water-resistant and features sliding covers to keep the two orange-colored USB ports safe when not in use.
The dual ports, an 18W USB-A and a 30W USB-C, feature fast charging and allow for two devices to be connected at once. This means you can plug in something like a GPS unit, while also keeping your phone plugged in and charged. This USB gadget does require a wired connection into the ACC power supply of your motorcycle and comes with a conversion harness.
Heads-Up Display
It's important to keep your eyes on the road while driving, but it's also important to keep an eye on your speed. This can sometimes be difficult depending on the design of your vehicle or if you've set the steering wheel at a height that partially obstructs the speedometer. The Kuoweihud Heads Up Display (HUD) solves these issues by reflecting vehicle speed onto the windshield using dual-mode chip technology.
And while we've look at other dashboard gadgets you didn't know you needed, including an advanced HUD, few are this affordable — just $16 — and simple to use. This Kuoweihud USB-powered gadget not only helps you keep your eyes on the road, but gives your vehicle a modern and high-tech look. It's been designed to be easy to see during the day or night and has the 0.6 to 1.8 mph margin of error typical of GPS-based speed devices.
Car Jump Starter
There is nothing worse than getting ready to head out of the house, only to find out that the battery in your car is dead. I've had this happen, and without AAA assistance, I would have been unable to get anything done for hours. With the Sharmeal Car Jump Starter, however, I would have likely been back on the road in minutes and not stuck waiting for a jump.
This device features a 3000-amp battery pack that can be used to jump start gas and diesel vehicles. Because this USB gadget is small and portable, it also works as a USB battery bank, with dual ports, for any device that might need extra juice while on the road. Add in the fact that it features an integrated 400-lumen flashlight, and this might be the most essential USB gadget for any gearhead you know.
Electric Air Compressor
Nothing will kill the experience of a good drive or ride more quickly than getting a flat tire. This is made worse if you aren't in a place where help is easily available. But if you have a Cycplus Electric Air Compressor, the worry of getting stuck on the side of the road with a flat will be a thing of the past. With enough power to deliver 150 psi, this little device can inflate two car tires or 12 motorcycle tires from a single charge.
It also features a built-in flashlight that can provide over 35 hours of illumination. The retractable built-in hose also means no worrying about losing parts during an emergency. At less than a pound, you'll be able to easily carry this compressor in a glovebox, a backpack, or even on a bicycle with the included clamp. This USB gadget would make a great gift for any gearhead, but it would be even better when paired with a tire repair kit to plug any holes.