5 Cool New Gadgets That Use Your Car's USB Port
Universal Serial Bus or USB ports are a relatively recent inclusion in cars, considering the long history of automobiles. It was only after 2010 that a USB port became a common feature for new cars. While USB ports in cars were initially limited to media playback, those in modern cars are capable of handling quite a bit more. As a result, a whole ecosystem of gadgets has cropped up that use your car's USB port's features for power or data needs. So, if you are thinking of getting more out of your car's USB ports, here are some exciting and useful gadgets that you can plug into them.
It's important to remember that not all USB ports included in your car are necessarily equal. Some USB ports can only charge or deliver power, whereas others support both data transfer and power delivery. Hence, before you plug a gadget into any USB port, consult your car's user manual to confirm the capabilities of that USB port, and make sure you don't plug in gadgets that you shouldn't use with your car's USB port.
A wireless adapter for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have become an important part of a car's infotainment experience, so much so that Tesla — which has notoriously been reluctant to add them to its cars — is mulling over integrating CarPlay into its cars. However, despite being available for a number of years, wireless support for these two platforms hasn't become ubiquitous, and many cars still only support the wired versions of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Fortunately, there is an easy solution for this that plugs right into your car's USB port: a wireless adapter.
There are a number of wireless Android Auto adapters along with Apple CarPlay adapters as well that seamlessly add wireless support for these features — allowing you to get respite from fiddling with USB cables every time you get into your car. The best Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless adapters are about the size of a USB flash drive and don't need anything apart from access to the USB port designated for Android Auto or CarPlay. If you carry both an Android device and an iPhone, you can even get a universal wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto gadget, like the Ottocast Mini Slim, that supports both platforms. Most importantly, a typical wireless adapter will set you back anywhere from $30 to $100, which isn't much considering the convenience it brings to the table.
Portable air purifier
Whether you have allergies or the air quality in your area isn't the best, a portable air purifier can be an excellent addition to your car. Depending on its size, it typically sits in one of the cup holders and gets powered via the USB port. A good air purifier features at least a True HEPA filter; however, some of the best options can include additional filters, such as an activated carbon filter or a pre-filter. All these filters work together to remove almost all the dust, pollen, odor, pet hair, smoke, and harmful gases from the air in your car, allowing you to breathe easily.
You also get different fan speed options in a purifier, which you can choose depending on how quickly you want the cabin air to get purified. However, keep in mind that the air purifier will be significantly louder when running at full speed. Two excellent USB-powered portable air purifier options for cars, according to online shoppers as well as reputable reviewers, include Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini and Smart Air QT3.
Amazon Echo Auto
Another interesting little gadget that you can power using a USB port in your car is the Amazon Echo Auto. As the name suggests, it's essentially an Echo device for your car. So, if your car doesn't come with a built-in voice assistant, it can bring Alexa and its massive feature set to your vehicle. Echo Auto also supports Alexa+, which is a version of Alexa beefed up with generative AI. It's a small accessory with a long USB cable and a rectangular module featuring an Aux port. It has five microphones to pick up your voice commands effectively, and can play music, make calls, set reminders, and do a lot more, including control compatible smart home devices right from your car.
As it lacks its own speakers, it connects to your car's existing stereo system over Bluetooth or an Aux cable to deliver all audio output through the car's speakers. It relies on your smartphone for processing and internet connectivity. The Echo Auto carries a list price of $55; however, it's frequently discounted, going as low as $15 during the 2025 Black Friday sale week. It also comes with everything you need to get it up and running, including a car charger, if your car lacks built-in USB ports.
Ambient lighting kits
Although factory-fitted ambient lighting is increasingly becoming a common feature in modern cars to help you create a visually appealing and pleasant atmosphere, it was often limited to luxury models earlier. So, if you have a car with a built-in USB port but no ambient lighting, you can add a USB-powered aftermarket solution to level up your car's interiors.
These aftermarket ambient lighting kits are pretty affordable, typically costing under $30, but may require a bit of elbow grease (primarily in routing the USB cable and the lighting around the interior) if you want a clean install. While many of these kits come with a remote for easy color and brightness control, some have a smartphone app as well for easier automation. Before you get a set, ensure the bundled cable is long enough to cover your entire vehicle. The Keepsmile interior car LED lights are well-rated with close to 9,000 reviews, making them an ideal choice for most people.
USB fans
Another surprisingly helpful gadget you can add to your car is a USB car fan. It can solve many of the issues that your car's built-in climate control system can't address effectively. For example, you can use the USB fan to offer targeted airflow to a particular passenger or increase the airflow to rear passengers if there are no AC vents for them. If you live in a particularly hot area, it can also aid the AC system in cooling the cabin effectively.
USB fans are easy to install and often come with the required hardware to mount them to different parts of your car, including the headrest and the AC vents. They are also relatively compact and adjustable, so you can get multiple units to install in different parts of your car. More importantly, you don't have to spend the big bucks for them. For example, the TriPole Car Fan, which is a popular choice on Amazon, costs only $16 without any discounts.