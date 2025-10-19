The 5 Best Wireless Android Auto Adapters On Amazon (According To Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Android Auto provides a great way to bring your phone's apps and functionality to your car's infotainment display. It offers an interface with several useful apps that isn't disruptive to your driving and is easier to use with your car's physical buttons, touchscreen, or even voice commands. While wired Android Auto, accessed via the car's built-in USB port, has become pretty common in recent years, wireless Android Auto support still isn't always a given.
As wireless Android Auto is more seamless and doesn't require you to fiddle with cables every time you get in and out of the car, many car owners prefer to add it using an adapter that plugs into the car's USB port and upgrades it from wired to wireless Android Auto. However, not all wireless Android Auto adapters are made equal; many have connectivity issues and can become more annoying than using a wired Android Auto connection. So, we have handpicked the best wireless Android Auto adapters you can find on Amazon, which have also received glowing user reviews and testimonials.
AAWireless Two
AAWireless Two is easily the most recommended wireless Android Auto adapter on and off Amazon. Thanks to reliability and trustworthiness, it has built a large following, and the same is reflected in its impressive average rating of 4.3 on Amazon with over 1,750 reviews. This $65 adapter has a small form factor and plugs into your car using a USB cable supplied in the box. You don't have to hunt down a compatible cable, as not all USB cables play well with Android Auto. It also has plug-and-play installation and features a button to pair or switch between phones. Additionally, there is an Android app to adjust features or update the adapter's firmware.
Amazon shoppers like the seamless connectivity, easy setup process, and reliable performance offered by AAWireless Two. However, some customers did face connection issues and not-so-stellar customer support. The adapter also doesn't seem to work with specific car models. So it's wise to do a quick search for your car model, ensuring that there aren't folks who are having issues with the same car as you.
HEYINCAR+ H-Air
The H-Air from Heyincar+ dongle is a nifty wireless adapter that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. So, if multiple family members drive the same car, they can seamlessly use their smartphone to get wireless access to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, as needed. It has a simple USB thumb drive-like design that plugs directly into your car's USB Type-A port. The company also ships a USB-C adapter in the box if your car doesn't have a USB-A connector. Heyincar+ claims that it's compatible with over 98% of car models that come with built-in wired Android Auto and CarPlay.
So, if you have an aftermarket head unit, your mileage may vary. Amazon shoppers are very happy with the H-Air, which costs $70 before any discounts, and have awarded it an average rating of 4.7 from over 900 reviews. Some of the positives highlighted by verified buyers include a simple installation process, its compact size, and fast connection speeds. While there are no major complaints, some international buyers do mention having connectivity issues, but that could be specific to certain car models.
Shrandi 2-in-1 Wireless Adapter
Shrandi's 2-in-1 Wireless Adapter has much to like, from its compact design to support for over 800 car models. It also has an attractive price tag of $33 and has garnered a solid average rating of 4.3 from Amazon, with over 826 reviews. Some of its positives highlighted by buyers include seamless connectivity, ease of installation, and reasonable pricing. The company also supplies everything you need to plug the adapter into your car, including two USB extension cables that also solve the problem of your car only having a single USB-C port, since the Shrandi offering comes with a USB Type-A connector.
Moreover, there is also support for wireless Apple CarPlay. However, the Shrandi 2-in-1 Wireless Adapter is not without customer complaints, as some buyers note getting units that have disconnection issues. Another gripe some customers have is the time taken during the initial connection when you get into your car, which can range from 15 to 30 seconds. But after that, the connectivity is much better.
ByteWave Android Auto Wireless Adapter
Featuring a dual USB connector design and support for NFC for a quick connection, the ByteWave Android Auto Wireless Adapter is another excellent wireless adapter for your car. It relies on the 5.87 GHz band of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 to deliver an uninterrupted connection between your phone and your car. It's also priced well at $50 and is often available for around $30 after deals and discounts. Amazon shoppers appreciate its quick connections and the no-nonsense setup process, due to which it has an impressive average rating of 4.4 from over 287 reviews.
Although the company claims it works with 98% of the cars on the market that have wired Android Auto, its incompatibility with select car models is one of its major drawbacks, as mentioned by some Amazon buyers. So, it would be best to look for your specific car model in the buyer's reviews or reach out to the manufacturer to confirm that it will indeed work with your car before placing an order.
Abune Mini Wireless Adapter
This Mini Wireless Adapter from Abune is a tiny gadget that seamlessly converts your car's wired Android Auto feature to wireless Android Auto. It has a plug-and-play design, allowing you to start using Android Auto within seconds of attaching the adapter to your car. It also has a built-in USB Type-A connector. However, if your car only has USB-C ports, you can use the included adapter. The company also ships an extension cable in case it's tricky to plug the adapter directly into a USB port. Another highlight of the adapter is its support for Apple CarPlay.
So if someone in your circle with an iPhone wants to use CarPlay, they can do that with the same adapter as long as your car supports wired CarPlay functionality. Moreover, with a price tag of $39, it's also reasonably priced, and the same is appreciated by Amazon buyers, who have given the Abune offering an excellent average rating of 4.3. Shoppers tout the wireless adapter's extremely easy setup process, snug fit, and support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That said, there are some grievances regarding unstable connections and the added latency.