You Don't Need A New Car For Wireless Apple CarPlay, These Adapters Make It Easy
Apple CarPlay is one of the best ways to use your iPhone while driving a motor vehicle. This iOS-friendly infotainment link has been around since 2014, providing Apple devotees with a convenient way to access navigation tools, make phone calls, send and receive messages, and stream audio from go-to platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. In the early days of CarPlay, you'd need to use a USB cable to connect your iPhone to your car, but it wasn't long before a majority of vehicle manufacturers began supporting Wireless CarPlay via Bluetooth.
If you happened to purchase a CarPlay-ready vehicle before 2022, chances are it's only set up for a wired connection. But if you're interested in adding wireless connectivity to a wired-only CarPlay system, numerous third-party device makers produce Wireless CarPlay adapters. We here at BGR also pride ourselves on our iPhone expertise, so we've gone ahead and rounded up five of our favorite Wireless CarPlay adapters on the market.
Carlinkit 2air
If you're looking for the no-holds-barred Wireless CarPlay adapter that's going to work without any major hitches, our top choice for the job is the Carlinkit 2air. At 3 inches long and 1.69 inches wide, the adapter is small enough to be tucked away once connected and is designed for plug-and-play pairing. All you have to do is turn your car on, plug it into your USB port, and search for the 2air in your iPhone's Bluetooth settings.
The Carlinkit 2air supports both CarPlay and Android Auto and is even compatible with aftermarket head units from the likes of Pioneer, Sony, and other manufacturers. The adapter comes with a removable USB cable that can be swapped out for a different wire, and the module features support for both USB-C and USB-A connectivity.
We've heard reports of lag, though, specifically focused around wireless music playback and phone calls. Your iPhone may also experience faster battery depletion, which is common for wireless accessories. Slight drawbacks aside, we were pleased to learn the 2air supports Wi-Fi connectivity, too. All you have to do is type 192.168.50.2 in your phone's web browser, and you'll be taken to a device dashboard for updates and settings. At the time of writing, the unit retails for $54.48 on Amazon.
Ottocast U2-Air
Scoring a 3.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on over 2,800 reviews, the Ottocast U2-Air is another excellent way to add Wireless CarPlay to your commuter car. The Ottocast boots quickly when you turn your vehicle on (up to 18 seconds) and features both USB-C and USB-A ports.
After you've manually paired your phone via Bluetooth for the first time, the U2-Air should automatically link to your iPhone the next time you start the car. While most folks will likely use the car's infotainment touchscreen to open, close, and navigate compatible CarPlay apps, the Ottocast also interfaces with your car's steering wheel controls and OEM knob controls. You can even summon Siri to carry out certain CarPlay actions.
The U2-Air is compatible with most wired CarPlay vehicles produced between 2016 and 2022, except for BMW. The adapter also works with iOS 10 or later but doesn't include support for Android Auto. Ottocast claims the U2-Air delivers a lag-free experience, but some users have reported a delay when switching between songs. It may not be the best Wireless CarPlay adapter money can buy, but the Ottocast U2-Air is a solid value option for those looking to ditch cables in favor of Bluetooth. The U2-Air retails for $40 at the time of writing.
Jemluse Wireless CarPlay Adapter
With 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on over 4,500 reviews, we'd be hard-pressed not to include the Jemluse Wireless CarPlay Adapter on our list. From the top of the integrated USB cable to the bottom of the module, the Jemluse measures just 7.48 inches, which makes it a space-saving addition to most vehicles. It's also one of the only CarPlay adapters with a notched-out bottom corner, so you'll be able to loop it onto a keyring (making it a great choice for frequent rental car users).
This CarPlay adapter features some cutting-edge engineering. An eight-core processor and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity ensure a fast and relatively lag-free connection, and the adapter's aluminum alloy chassis is built to withstand years of use.
When you hook up the adapter, you'll need to make sure your iPhone isn't connected to a device over Wi-Fi. This applies even after you've manually paired your iPhone for the first time. Some Amazon reviews also indicate the Jemluse may fall victim to occasional lag, mostly when pairing it with your phone and trying to use Maps. The unit typically retails for $79.99 at the time of writing.
Car and Driver Intellidash Pro X10
What if your car doesn't even feature wired CarPlay? For those who don't mind spending a little more, there's the Car and Driver Intellidash Pro X10. More than an adapter, this is a full-fledged 10-inch HD touchscreen that comes with everything you need for installation.
Once clipped in or mounted to your dashboard (and plugged in for power), the Pro X10 can be tied into your car's stereo system via Bluetooth, 3.5-millimeter auxiliary, or FM transmitter. You'll have access to all of CarPlay's features when it comes to infotainment, including Siri or Google Assistant, calls and messaging, music playback, GPS navigation, and more. The Pro X10 is even compatible with Android devices running the Android 11 OS or later.
We also love the fact that this CarPlay adapter can be interfaced with a backup camera. Some folks have reported lackluster adhesive pads for the Pro X10, so it may be worth investing in a heavy-duty set from a reliable third-party brand if you're planning on mounting your Pro X10 to the dash. At the time of writing, the Pro X10 retails for $179.99.
The Magic Link
The Magic Brand has made a name for itself in the world of Wireless CarPlay accessories, and we'd be remiss not to include the Magic Link device in this roundup. Much like the other adapters we've discussed, the Magic Link is compatible with most wired CarPlay vehicles, and it pairs to your iPhone in five seconds or less. It only takes a few minutes to get the product up and running, at which point you'll be able to enjoy wireless call-making, music-listening, and other useful CarPlay features.
The Magic Link is also available in two versions: one for Wireless CarPlay and another for Android Auto. Some of the marketing on the site would have you believe that one adapter supports both infotainment systems. This is not the case, so you'll need to make sure you're purchasing the correct model for the type of device you plan on connecting.
Out of nearly 1,000 reviews, the Magic Link boasts 4.8 stars out of 5, which isn't too shabby if you ask us. You'll also score a sweet discount on your purchase when you buy two or three Magic Links at once ($75 per device when you buy two, or $70 per device when you buy three at the time of writing). On its own, a Magic Link retails for $99 on The Magic Brand's website (the product is unavailable on Amazon).