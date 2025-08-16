You Don't Need A New Car For Wireless Apple CarPlay, These Adapters Make It Easy

If you're looking for the no-holds-barred Wireless CarPlay adapter that's going to work without any major hitches, our top choice for the job is the Carlinkit 2air. At 3 inches long and 1.69 inches wide, the adapter is small enough to be tucked away once connected and is designed for plug-and-play pairing. All you have to do is turn your car on, plug it into your USB port, and search for the 2air in your iPhone's Bluetooth settings.

The Carlinkit 2air supports both CarPlay and Android Auto and is even compatible with aftermarket head units from the likes of Pioneer, Sony, and other manufacturers. The adapter comes with a removable USB cable that can be swapped out for a different wire, and the module features support for both USB-C and USB-A connectivity.

We've heard reports of lag, though, specifically focused around wireless music playback and phone calls. Your iPhone may also experience faster battery depletion, which is common for wireless accessories. Slight drawbacks aside, we were pleased to learn the 2air supports Wi-Fi connectivity, too. All you have to do is type 192.168.50.2 in your phone's web browser, and you'll be taken to a device dashboard for updates and settings. At the time of writing, the unit retails for $54.48 on Amazon.