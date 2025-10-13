Don't Plug These Gadgets Into Your Car's USB Port

Today's vehicles now include a multitude of modern features, from touchscreen infotainment systems to colorful interior LED lighting, as well as USB ports for plugging in mobile gadgets and more. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a car launched within the last five years, even longer, that does not include at least one integrated USB port. While the obvious use case is to plug in your phone, whether to play music or to access the driving mode like Android Auto, there are many, many other devices that can plug into a car's USB port.

Some of those devices will be supported by your vehicle, while others may not be recognized, and compatibility is going to vary from device to device. Nonetheless, your car's USB port can do more than you think, undoubtedly. However, just because you can plug in virtually any USB-compatible device to a car's USB port doesn't mean you should, and for a variety of reasons.

For one, USB ports tend to have varying voltages and power delivery options, which is why some USB ports support fast-charging and some don't. Furthermore, USB ports are often drawing power even when not in use, and although it's a negligible amount, that changes when something is plugged in. Consequently, leaving some devices plugged in for too long can drain your car's battery. Moreover, plugging a device into the wrong type of port might have unexpected results. The device battery may drain at a faster rate than the USB port can charge it, making it essentially useless. Building upon that idea, there are some gadgets you probably shouldn't plug into your car's USB, and why.