Android Auto And Apple CarPlay Owners Can Use This Universal USB Gadget

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are excellent vehicle infotainment systems that make it easier and safer to access various smartphone functions while driving. This includes everything from making calls and sending texts to listening to music and navigating to a new destination via Google, Waze, or Apple Maps. The earliest versions of both platforms required a wired USB connection between your Android device or iPhone, but over the last decade, many vehicle manufacturers have switched to wireless Android Auto and CarPlay support.

But what do you do if you own an older vehicle with wired-only support for one or both car infotainment systems? Simple: add a wired-to-wireless adapter to your car or truck. There are wireless Android Auto adapters and wireless Apple CarPlay adapters, with many of them set up for plug-and-play connectivity. What would be even better than a simple adapter is the ability to use one wireless adapter to switch between Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with just the push of a button.

Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for the one and only AAWireless TWO+. Featuring a single USB-C to USB-A cable, the TWO+ uses Bluetooth to connect with an unlimited number of phones from both the Android and iOS sides of the playing field.