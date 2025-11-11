Android Auto And Apple CarPlay Owners Can Use This Universal USB Gadget
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are excellent vehicle infotainment systems that make it easier and safer to access various smartphone functions while driving. This includes everything from making calls and sending texts to listening to music and navigating to a new destination via Google, Waze, or Apple Maps. The earliest versions of both platforms required a wired USB connection between your Android device or iPhone, but over the last decade, many vehicle manufacturers have switched to wireless Android Auto and CarPlay support.
But what do you do if you own an older vehicle with wired-only support for one or both car infotainment systems? Simple: add a wired-to-wireless adapter to your car or truck. There are wireless Android Auto adapters and wireless Apple CarPlay adapters, with many of them set up for plug-and-play connectivity. What would be even better than a simple adapter is the ability to use one wireless adapter to switch between Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with just the push of a button.
Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for the one and only AAWireless TWO+. Featuring a single USB-C to USB-A cable, the TWO+ uses Bluetooth to connect with an unlimited number of phones from both the Android and iOS sides of the playing field.
Smart connectivity and customization features
Measuring 2.1 inches wide and 1.38 inches tall, the TWO+ is designed for set-it-and-forget-it connectivity. When you start up the car, the adapter will automatically connect to whatever the last-used smartphone was, along with that device's respective infotainment platform. Now, let's say you're hanging out with someone who has an opposite smartphone brand to yours: All you have to do is tap the multifunction button on the TWO+ adapter to pair a new device. If the second phone is already paired, the TWO+ should switch right over.
Do keep in mind that this means the vehicle you're driving will need to feature native support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Sadly, it can take up to 25 seconds for the TWO+ to completely switch over to a new infotainment system. Conveniently, AAWireless also has a companion app you'll be able to download for both Android devices and iPhones. The software allows you to customize the multifunction button's single and double-tap functions, as well as the long-press command. You'll also be able to download updates, troubleshoot LED status and error codes, and more.
One adapter to rule them all
Devices like the AAWireless TWO+ are a great way to expand your vehicle infotainment experience without needing to invest in expensive aftermarket head units. Not only is it convenient to be able to switch between Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with the push of a button, but you also won't have to worry about having the proper USB cable on hand — which Apple's foray into Lightning wires made all the more challenging.
The TWO+ is particularly convenient for single-vehicle owners who share a car with one or more drivers who use different smartphone platforms. Instead of owning multiple Android Auto and CarPlay adapters, each driver gets to hop in the car, connect with one shared adapter, and start cruising. Cheap car gadgets on Amazon are a dime a dozen these days, and many of these accessories are worth the investment. But if you're looking for an end-all-be-all means of unifying two of the most popular infotainment platforms onto one dashboard, the AAWireless TWO+ won't let you down.