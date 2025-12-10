When Will Apple Release iOS 26.3 Beta 1?
With Apple about to release iOS 26.2 to iPhone users, the company should start beta testing iOS 26.3 before the year ends. While it's unclear what Apple might be planning for this update, besides an improved switching method between Android and iOS devices, the company usually seeds its next major beta build before the year ends.
With that, it has enough time to gather feedback from the developers and ready an official release date by mid-January or early February. Usually, version x.3 brings small features, in addition to a new Unity wallpaper for iOS, iPadOS, and watchOS. So far, rumors say Apple is readying the all-new Siri for early next year, but it isn't expected to release before iOS 26.4. Still, a proper revamp is only expected for a later date. That said, here's everything you need to know about when Apple might release the iOS 26.3 beta 1 to developers.
Previous release dates for x.3 updates
If Apple sticks to the same schedule that we've seen with previous betas releases, then iOS 26.3 could be available as soon as late this week or early next one. Besides that, the company usually takes the longest to introduce beta 2 due to it being the end of the year holiday season. Over the past several years, here's when Apple has released the first beta of iOS version x.3:
- iOS 18.3: Apple released the first beta update on December 16, 2024 and the final version on January 27, 2025 with improved Apple Intelligence features.
- iOS 17.3: Apple released the first beta update on December 12, 2023 and the final version on January 24, 2024 with Stolen Device Protection, Apple Music Collaborative Playlists, and more.
- iOS 16.3: Apple released the first beta update on December 14, 2022 and the final version on February 2, 2023 with physical Security Keys support for Apple ID and HomePod 2 support.
With that in mind, not only are we near the official release of iOS 26.2, but the beginning of a new beta cycle with iOS 26.3.