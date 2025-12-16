'Albiriox' Attack Lets Hackers Control Your Android Phone And Bank Account

A new piece of Android malware is making the rounds and it has some pretty dire implications for smartphone owners. This is by no means the first scary malware release Android users have seen, though it is certainly up there. The malware threat is called Albiriox, and when installed on a smartphone, it has the potential to take complete control of the device.

Analysis by security researchers at Cleafy shows that the malware is likely backed by Russian-speaking cybercriminals — a discovery they made after finding language clues and forum chat logs. Cleafy's breakdown of the new threat also shows that it is not just targeting banking apps, either. It also goes for crypto apps and is designed for on-device fraud, which utilizes Android's built-in accessibility features to let attackers remotely control the devices it is installed upon.

What is especially bad about this malware is that Albiriox is being sold as a "malware-as-a-service" subscription. Basically, this allows anyone to subscribe to gain access to the malware, allowing them to spread it however they want. This makes it especially dangerous, as different threat actors may try to distribute it in a variety of ways.