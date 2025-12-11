Four Game-Changing Upgrades Are Rumored To Come To Apple Studio Display 2
Apple is reportedly working on a second-generation of its Studio Display monitor. Three years after its release, this screen is still one of the best options for anyone wanting a bigger display for their Mac. However, complaints raised on its announcement in 2022 still remain part of its issues in 2025. After all, this $1,500+ device is limited to 60Hz refresh rate and no HDR support, which are features that one would expect to find in an expensive display. That said, a leaked code discovered by Macworld reveals that the upgrade Apple is planning for the Studio Display 2 is bigger than expected.
Not only that, but if Apple follows the trend, the company could be scheduling the release of the Studio Display 2 alongside a new generation of the Mac Studio, which is expected to get an all-new M5 Ultra processor. With the M5 already getting massive spec bumps into graphics performance and AI, the M5 Ultra might revolutionize the AI industry as the most efficient chip for these tasks.
Even Studio Display owners might decide to upgrade to the next generation
According to Macworld contributor Filipe Espósito, a pre-release build of iOS 26 confirms Apple is working on a new external display identified as "J527," which has already been associated with a second-generation Studio Display. The code reveals that this product will feature a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which means Apple will promote ProMotion capabilities for the display.
Better than that, this new monitor will reportedly support SDR and HDR modes. Espósito also says there's a "strong indication" that Apple will replace the LCD panel with miniLED, which will bring higher brightness levels and make the experience with the Studio Display even better. If Apple follows the same panel used on the MacBook Pro, users could get up to 1,000 nits of sustained brightness and up to 1,600 nits for HDR content.
Finally, the pre-release build also reveals that Apple will upgrade the A13 chip inside the first-generation Studio Display with an A19 processor, the same available with the iPhone 17. While the Studio Display lacks smart features, its chip improves webcam image processing and audio without relying on the connected Mac. BGR will update once we learn more about when Apple plans to release this monitor.