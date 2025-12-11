Four Game-Changing Upgrades Are Rumored To Come To Apple Studio Display 2

Apple is reportedly working on a second-generation of its Studio Display monitor. Three years after its release, this screen is still one of the best options for anyone wanting a bigger display for their Mac. However, complaints raised on its announcement in 2022 still remain part of its issues in 2025. After all, this $1,500+ device is limited to 60Hz refresh rate and no HDR support, which are features that one would expect to find in an expensive display. That said, a leaked code discovered by Macworld reveals that the upgrade Apple is planning for the Studio Display 2 is bigger than expected.

Not only that, but if Apple follows the trend, the company could be scheduling the release of the Studio Display 2 alongside a new generation of the Mac Studio, which is expected to get an all-new M5 Ultra processor. With the M5 already getting massive spec bumps into graphics performance and AI, the M5 Ultra might revolutionize the AI industry as the most efficient chip for these tasks.