Leaked Code Teases Apple's Secret Smart Home Hub And Surprise Accessory

According to the Macworld report, this HomePad device could be powered by Apple's A18 chip, the same available in the iPhone 16 models. This smart home hub is rumored to have a front-facing ultra-wide camera with Center Stage, but it's unclear if it's an upgraded version like the one available on the M4 MacBook Pro, or if it's a previous generation; like the one available with the Studio Display.

The publication speculates that users will be able to make FaceTime calls from the device at 1080p, and the camera will presumably follow the user thanks to the Center Stage functionality. Macworld says the built-in camera will also feature Face ID and will use facial biometrics for authentication, but also to identify who's in the room with a multi-user experience.

As previously speculated, this device will have Apple Intelligence support and will use Siri's more advanced natural conversation models. This device should have at least 8GB of RAM, as it's the base requirement for Apple Intelligence to run. Apple's HomePad is expected to be released in the spring alongside iOS 26.4.