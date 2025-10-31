Tim Cook Confirms New AI Models And Siri Update For Apple Intelligence

Apple on Thursday released its earnings report for the September quarter, announcing a record $102.5 billion in revenue, with the iPhone accounting for $49 billion. The iPhone 17 series started selling during the final weeks of September, and three of the four models sold out during preorders. iPhone 17 stock has been constrained since launch, with consumers reacting positively to the new devices. Interestingly, the iPhone 17 is outselling previous models even though Apple Intelligence isn't a key selling feature. Apple tried to market Apple Intelligence as the main feature of last year's iPhone 16 series, but that move backfired earlier this year, when the company had to postpone the release of the smarter Siri features unveiled at WWDC 2024. Those features are still unavailable to iPhone users, as Apple Intelligence has yet to catch up to competitors.

In that context, Apple Intelligence is still an important topic. Apple CEO Tim Cook gave iPhone users who want more AI features on their devices some good news. Speaking to CNBC about Apple's September earnings and the company's outlook for the December quarter, Cook said the smarter Siri experience is on track to launch next year, without providing any release estimates. Apple's longtime leader also addressed partnerships like the ChatGPT integration in Apple Intelligence, saying that more models are coming. "Our intention is to integrate with more people over time," Cook said, without naming those people.