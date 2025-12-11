YouTube's New TV Plans May Pay Back Your Premium Hike

Cord-cutters who have ditched their regular cable subscriptions, but still want to watch traditional TV have a good alternative in YouTube TV; an $82.99 monthly subscription that gives them access to over 100 live channels. YouTube TV doesn't include YouTube Premium, which is a separate monthly charge. The monthly bill can easily hover around $100 for both services, depending on what Premium subscription you get. The advantage over regular cable is that YouTube TV doesn't come with a contract, and you can unsubscribe at any time. However, things are about to get even better in early 2026.

YouTube confirmed in a short blog post that it will launch genre-based YouTube TV packages that will let consumers customize their TV watching experience. YouTube didn't mention any price points for the upcoming bundles, but the genre-based YouTube tiers will likely be cheaper than the full $82.99 subscription. A direct result of that is you'll soon be able to make up for the YouTube Premium price hikes, and maybe even other streaming price hikes unrelated to YouTube.

Subscribers will have access to more than 10 genre-specific packages, according to the announcement. The company mentioned only one of them, the YouTube TV Sports Plan, which will offer access to "all the major broadcasters as well as sports networks like FS1, NBC Sports Network, all of the ESPN networks, as well as ESPN Unlimited." NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone add-ons will also be available. The blog post also notes that "fan-favorite features, including unlimited DVR, multiview, key plays, and fantasy view," will also be available to customers. YouTube also teased other YouTube TV bundles that may be possible under the new subscription system, like combining combine sports with news, or creating plans that feature "family and entertainment content."