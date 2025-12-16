A Self-Driving Robot Snowblower Can Clear Your Driveway This Winter - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are tired of shoveling snow off your driveway, there is a self-driving robot that can do that for you. Called the Yarbo Snow Blower, this robot has the ability to clear snow up to a height of 5 inches and can recharge itself, making your snow cleaning chores much easier.

The Yarbo Snow Blower costs a staggering $4,999. Unless you have that kind of money lying around, this product might not look appealing. Furthermore, anyone who lives in areas that don't get a lot of snow or who has reliable residential snow plowing services likely won't receive a big enough benefit to justify the cost. However, if you live where it snows heavily and frequently, and you often have to clean your own driveway and walkways, the Yarbo may be a great investment.

The Yarbo Snow Blower brings to mind similar yard-maintenance robots, such as watering tractors or the Ecovacs GOAT A3000 robotic lawn mower. Now you can have a robot to help you out in the wintertime, as well. While advertised performance and capabilities suggest you can rely on the Yarbo Snow Blower, and customer reviews back this up, given the price point, it's worth fully understanding what you are getting and if it will be worth it.