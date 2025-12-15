Austin Butler's 2025 Crime Thriller Flop Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

Imagine you're pet-sitting for a neighbor you barely know, when suddenly, you're embroiled in the criminal underworld of New York. That's pretty much what happens to Austin Butler's character, Henry "Hank" Thompson, in the 2025 dark comedy crime thriller "Caught Stealing." Despite the movie's name, Hank doesn't really steal anything; he more stumbles upon a mysterious key and sees it all go downhill.

With an original budget estimated between $40 million and $65 million (via Deadline), the film has grossed only $32.7 million (via Box Office Mojo), making it a financial failure. But in terms of public reception, it got mostly positive comments and garnered an 84% score from critics' reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes). Now that it's streaming on Netflix, the movie is seeing a lot more popularity.

"Caught Stealing" has been in the top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States since December 5 (via FlixPatrol). It's also number five on HBO Max and number nine on Rotten Tomatoes as of December 11. Internationally, it's also doing well on other services, including Rakuten TV and LetterboxD. The user reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are also a positive 83% rating on the Popcornmeter. Some fans mentioned the movie reminds them of "Snatch" and "Smoking Aces" — which have the same tone, I agree — and that its plot has a great pace. Having watched the movie myself, I also think "Caught Stealing" was an intriguing film, and although some of the events are somewhat unbelievable, it's entertaining. Also, Butler plays a relatable Hank. At the very least, it's worthy of a movie night at home with some popcorn and a cold beverage.