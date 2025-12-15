Austin Butler's 2025 Crime Thriller Flop Is A Must-Watch On Netflix
Imagine you're pet-sitting for a neighbor you barely know, when suddenly, you're embroiled in the criminal underworld of New York. That's pretty much what happens to Austin Butler's character, Henry "Hank" Thompson, in the 2025 dark comedy crime thriller "Caught Stealing." Despite the movie's name, Hank doesn't really steal anything; he more stumbles upon a mysterious key and sees it all go downhill.
With an original budget estimated between $40 million and $65 million (via Deadline), the film has grossed only $32.7 million (via Box Office Mojo), making it a financial failure. But in terms of public reception, it got mostly positive comments and garnered an 84% score from critics' reviews (via Rotten Tomatoes). Now that it's streaming on Netflix, the movie is seeing a lot more popularity.
"Caught Stealing" has been in the top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States since December 5 (via FlixPatrol). It's also number five on HBO Max and number nine on Rotten Tomatoes as of December 11. Internationally, it's also doing well on other services, including Rakuten TV and LetterboxD. The user reviews on Rotten Tomatoes are also a positive 83% rating on the Popcornmeter. Some fans mentioned the movie reminds them of "Snatch" and "Smoking Aces" — which have the same tone, I agree — and that its plot has a great pace. Having watched the movie myself, I also think "Caught Stealing" was an intriguing film, and although some of the events are somewhat unbelievable, it's entertaining. Also, Butler plays a relatable Hank. At the very least, it's worthy of a movie night at home with some popcorn and a cold beverage.
Why is it popular and what else is Caught Stealing about?
Besides the fact that "Caught Stealing" is fun and fairly new, which should make people more interested in watching it, it features a pretty star-studded cast directed by Darren Aronofsky, who's also made waves with his Las Vegas Sphere exclusive film. He's also well-known for "Requiem for a Dream," "The Wrestler," Brendan Fraser's big 2022 comeback in "The Whale," and a few other great films. As for the cast, it features Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D'Onofrio, Benito Martínez Ocasio (Bad Bunny), Griffin Dunne, and Carol Kane.
The plot is also action-packed. Hank's neighbor, Russ, played by Matt Smith, reveals he's returning to London to see his father and asks Hank to keep an eye on his apartment and take care of his cat. While doing so, Hank encounters two Russian mobsters who beat him badly. They make it clear that Russ is a drug dealer, and he has something they want. From there, Hank finds a key, hidden in the cat's litter box no less, and everything spirals. Death, destruction, mobsters, corruption; it all plays out like a fever dream, but one that's quite entertaining. Without spoiling some of the big moments, a lot is going on in "Caught Stealing" that keeps you on the edge of your seat.
The Butler-led film isn't the only one seeing a new lease thanks to streaming. It's actually happening quite often, as we've seen with Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts' "After the Hunt" on Prime Video, or with the 2025 flick "Eddington," starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, which surged in popularity on HBO Max. It, coincidentally, also starred Austin Butler in a supporting role playing the cult leader Vernon Jefferson Peak.