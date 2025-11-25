Andrew Garfield's 2025 Box Office Bomb Is Finding An Audience On Prime Video

There have been a spate of older, lesser-known movies climbing the streaming ranks lately. Sometimes, it's because they truly deserve a second chance, like Giancarlo Esposito's short-lived crime series. Other times, it's because parents need something to throw on to distract the kids, which may be the case with Timothée Chalamet's "Wonka." Going by the reviews of a recent Andrew Garfield flick, we think the cast might be buoying its popularity, or it may be because it's a gripping psychological thriller for the modern times that's a fairly new release — you be the judge.

"After the Hunt" recently climbed into Amazon Prime's top ten streaming movies for the second week of November. The movie bombed at the box office when it released in October, garnering under $10 million on a budget of $70 to $80 million. It stars some big names besides Garfield, including Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri of "The Bear" fame, Chloë Sevigny, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

The current reviews per Rotten Tomatoes rest at 37% from critics and 38% from users. Though, some of the positive reviewers have shared that it's an "engaging thriller," has a solid cast, and has an interesting approach to "relationships," like marital, workplace, teacher-student dynamics, and beyond. Many of the top critics are none too kind, however. One interesting thing to note is that the music is by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — Reznor, of course, being the founder of Nine Inch Nails.