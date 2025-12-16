Why Did Most Cars Switch To Electronic Parking Brakes?

Where the previous norm for most cars was to have a large manual parking brake jutting out of the center console next to the driver's seat, many modern vehicles are instead equipped with electronic parking brakes, or EPBs for short. These discrete electronic switches have a much smaller profile than their cable-powered counterparts, and take substantially less effort on the driver's part to operate. There are a variety of factors that have influenced the mass-adoption of this framework by the automotive industry, but by far, one of the most important is the size of EPB switches and their ease of installation.

Traditional hand brakes, while fun for making wild turns in an empty parking lot, do take up a lot of a car's internal real estate, both in terms of presence in the cabin and its inner workings. The switch to EPBs has given automakers a much greater degree of freedom when it comes to designing new cars, as well as introduced convenient features for drivers — like automatic parking brake engagement and disengagement.