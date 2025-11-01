The 10 Best Electric Vehicles, According To Consumer Reports
Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining popularity, thanks in no small part to their increasingly affordable prices. No, EVs aren't cheaper than traditional gas guzzlers, but they can be cheaper to drive compared to a gas car – especially in an economy with unstable gas prices. Plus, charging stations are more common than ever. The reasons people have not to purchase an electric car are slowly evaporating. Given this information, an electric vehicle may be in your future, especially if you live in one of the 12 states planning to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars.
One problem you may encounter is not knowing which electric automobile offers the best performance or reliability. With EVs becoming more commonplace, plenty of reviewers have offered their take to help you make an informed decision. However, if you want an outlet with a sizable and up-to-date library of electric vehicle reviews based on a myriad of criteria, including performance, handling, and reliability, then look no further than Consumer Reports. The site reviews a wide range of products, including cars, mattresses, and the best laptops you can buy, as well as over 10,000 other products and services. Here are the electric vehicles that Consumer Reports believes are the best ones currently on the market.
10. 2025 Tesla Model 3
When most people think about electric vehicles, Tesla is probably the first company that comes to mind. Contrary to popular belief, Elon Musk didn't found the company, but he played a huge part in imbuing its cars, like the Model 3, with what he calls "soul." With a Consumer Reports score of 71, the 2025 Tesla Model 3 kicks off this list as the worst of the best.
The 2025 Tesla Model 3 performed favorably on road tests, and thanks to its nearly 400 horsepower from its dual-engine design, it could accelerate from 0 to 60 in 4.3 seconds. Combined with the regenerative braking system and handling, the Tesla Model 3 provided a smooth ride. Consumer Reports was also able to clock a 334-mile trip on its 70-mph highway test.
Most of the Model 3's praise stemmed from its performance, as its reliability and user satisfaction left a lot to be desired. In terms of predicted reliability, the Model 3 suffered from low ratings due to the Tesla brand's similarly low trustworthiness, as well as three recalls over the electrical system and tire inflation. While the car controls worked, they were distracting and frustrating to use — an issue that was also present in early Model 3 cars. Furthermore, while Consumer Reports predicted mostly decent owner satisfaction, the overall score was hamstrung by the value proposition of prior Model 3 releases. Users thought it was too expensive for what it provided. The 2025 Tesla Model 3 is available from $36,990 to $54,990.
9. 2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron
With an overall score of 72, the Consumer Reports' review of the 2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron is slightly more favorable than that of the Tesla Model 3, although you might not know it looking at the individual criteria. The car scored slightly worse on the road test thanks to its "spongy brake pedals" and slower acceleration compared to other electric vehicles (0 to 60 in under six seconds). However, the car still impressed reviewers with its all-wheel drive system, 258-mile driving range, and quiet cabin.
While the Tesla had decent predicted owner satisfaction and poor predicted reliability, the Audi Q4 E-Tron had the opposite. Reliability was decent thanks to the brand's much higher rating and only having one recall — the electrical system. However, the Q4's predicted owner satisfaction was in the toilet thanks to a general lack of perceived value. If it weren't for this issue, the car would have scored much higher in terms of user satisfaction thanks to its stylish interior and comfortable seats. The 2025 Audi Q4 E-Tron is available from $49,800 to $58,200.
8. 2025 Tesla Model Y
The 2025 Tesla Model Y is a refresh of the best-selling car from 2023. Essentially, the Model Y is an SUV rendition of the Model 3, which explains Consumer Reports' score of 73 and similar road test scores. The handling, acceleration, and braking were buttery smooth, and the vehicle could accelerate from 0 to 60 in as little as 4.7 seconds. And while the range has decreased to 311 miles, that's still a longer range than most EVs.
Admittedly, the 2025 Tesla Model Y is so low on the list because, according to Consumer Reports, it suffers from many of the same issues as the Model 3, including distracting controls. The predicted user satisfaction was around the same — still great, but held back by a perceived poor value, whereas the predicted reliability was mediocre. Moreover, this car was recalled due to issues with its tires and electrical system. However, the Model Y's handling was slightly smoother than the Model 3's, or at least smoother than its size implied, which led to its higher score. The 2025 Tesla Model Y is available from $44,990 to $51,490.
7. 2025 Kia EV9
Kia is a Korean car manufacturer that began in 1944 as a producer of bicycle parts. Hyundai purchased the company in the late 90s and helped turn its fortunes around. Without Hyundai's help, Kia may not have produced electric vehicles such as the favorably reviewed EV6 or the EV9.
Like the Model Y, the 2025 Kia EV9 received a Consumer Reports score of 73. The all-wheel drive EV9 offers quick acceleration thanks to the 379 horsepower generated from its front and rear motors. During tests, the car accelerated from 0 to 60 in just 5.3 seconds. While the EV9 lagged behind slightly in handling due to its weight and size — which gave the car a comfortably roomy interior – it didn't impact range much and was able to make it 285 miles.
Since the Kia EV9 is a relatively new model, predicted reliability and customer satisfaction are difficult to measure. However, Consumer Reports put together enough information to conclude that the 2025 Kia EV9 would deliver satisfactory reliability in all metrics, except for suspension and steering. It also helped that Kia is considered one of the top 10 most reliable car brands. As for user satisfaction, Consumer Reports concluded that the EV9 would impress drivers on all fronts except for value, a recurring theme for these electric vehicles. The 2025 Kia EV9 is available from $54,900 to $73,900.
6. 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron
We already talked about the Audi Q4 E-Tron and how Consumer Reports reviewers enjoyed the car's quiet cabin and excellent acceleration. However, the car wasn't rated higher because the outlet predicted a low rate of user satisfaction. That particular metric can make or break a car's ranking.
The 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron is an upgrade from the Q4 in many ways, leading to a slightly higher score of 73. The Q6's engine, which can deliver 422 to 456 horsepower depending on whether launch control is enabled, accelerated the car from 0 to 60 in 4.9 seconds. Furthermore, the Q6 E-Tron managed to drive a total of 285 miles during tests, but according to Consumer Reports, the car can travel anywhere from 275 to 321 miles on a single charge, depending on the model. However, the biggest improvement was easily the brakes. Unlike the Q4's spongy stopper, the Q6's brake pedal was among the most solid-feeling Consumer Reports has ever covered.
Since there was never a 2024 Audi Q6 E-Tron, drivers haven't owned the cars long enough for Consumer Reports to get a feel for user opinions. Therefore, the outlet played it safe and gave the car average reliability and owner satisfaction ratings, derived from Audi's history of reliability and the Q6's two recalls regarding rearview camera issues. The 2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron is available from $63,800 to $76,300.
5. 2025 Genesis GV60
Genesis Motors is another manufacturer owned by Hyundai, although it's not quite as well-known as subsidiaries such as Kia or Boston Dynamics. Genesis was originally supposed to be a line of luxury sedans under the Hyundai umbrella, but that idea branched out into its own sub-brand, complete with electric vehicles.
According to Consumer Reports, the 2025 Genesis GV60 is "one of the nicest-driving electric vehicles available," which is impressive since the GV60 is the brand's first electric vehicle. This electric SUV hatchback boasts 314 horsepower, which can increase to 429 horsepower with the Performance trim. During road tests, performance varied depending on the driving mode; Comfort and Sports modes rocketed the car from 0 to 60 in 5.1 seconds, while Eco mode acceleration clocked in at a slower but more comfortable 7.8 seconds. Consumer Reports also praised the car's handling and steering systems and pointed out that the GV60's weight was smartly distributed to maximize its handling.
Despite this overwhelming praise, the Genesis GV60's ranking was held back by mixed reliability and owner satisfaction scores. While Consumer Reports predicted excellent powertrain, suspension, and steering reliability, the review was more skeptical of the car's brakes. It didn't help matters that the GV60 has been subject to four recalls — two electrical system issues, one visibility problem, and one rearview camera hiccup. Meanwhile, predicted customer satisfaction only fared a little better. While drivers loved the prior models' handling, many thought the car was overpriced. The 2025 Genesis GV60 received a score of 74 and is available from $52,350 to $69,900.
4. 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6
We've talked about several electric vehicles manufactured by companies Hyundai owns, but none by Hyundai itself. If you are a Hyundai fan, you will be happy to know that it produces its own electric cars that leave its cousins in the dust.
With a score of 76, the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is an updated, more aerodynamic version of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. According to Consumer Reports, the Ioniq 6 was designed to rival the Tesla Model 3, but if the outlet's report is any indication, the Ioniq 6 has surpassed its competition. Depending on the model, the Ioniq 6 packs anywhere from 225 horsepower to 320 horsepower and could travel between 240 and 342 miles on a single charge. According to the road test, the car smoothly accelerated from 0 to 60 in 4.6 seconds, even when flooring it. Furthermore, the tester stated that the car felt very well balanced and boasted a "firm and consistent" brake pedal. However, the tester also found the gear selector's novel twist-lever system unintuitive.
When it came to predicted reliability, Consumer Reports placed the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 squarely in the middle of the road. While things like the suspension, brakes, and climate system have been reliable throughout the years, the build quality has been a roll of the dice, which wasn't helped by several recalls due to electrical system failures. On the customer satisfaction side, drivers loved everything except the value. The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is available from $37,850 to $54,600.
3. 2025 Porsche Taycan
When you hear the word "Porsche," what terms come to mind? Probably something like "performance," "speed," and "luxury." The 2025 Porsche Taycan brings that pedigree to the EV market and, in the eyes of Consumer Reports, is a serious contender for the Tesla Model S. The Taycan can travel up to 295 miles, and while this doesn't quite live up to previous reports that the Taycan had a 364-mile range, it's about average for the category. The car is speedy and can shoot from 0 to 60 in just four seconds. Consumer Reports also noted that the Taycan's handling was much smoother than its size would imply, and the car's suspension was impressive. It also praised the car's two-speed automatic transmission.
For predicted reliability, Consumer Reports ranked the Taycan just a hair below average. While the outlet considers Porsche one of the top five car brands in the world, the Taycan is so new that customers weren't able to provide any reliable numbers. However, the Taycan had three crucial recalls over suspension, delayed rearview camera images, and leaking brake hydraulics. Likewise, Consumer Reports couldn't collect data on owner satisfaction, so the outlet made an educated guess and ranked it higher than normal despite the enormous price tag. Helping it achieve an overall score of 78. The 2025 Porsche Taycan is available from $99,400 to $230,000.
2. 2025 BMW i5
Sometimes, you can tell a lot about a vehicle by taking a peek at its manufacturer. Consumer Reports rated BMW as one of the best car brands on the market, bested only by Subaru. So it makes sense that the outlet would also enjoy multiple BMW's battery-powered products.
Starting with the 84-rated 2025 BMW i5, which is the all-electronic version of the 5 Series sedan. This car aced Consumer Reports' road test. It crammed two electric motors into its frame, which provides 590 horsepower. While the i5 only traveled 295 miles during the 70-mph highway test, it blew past the competition by accelerating from 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds. The site also heaped praise on the vehicle's myriad of features, including the adaptive suspension system, which felt "cushy" on all road conditions, and the tight steering.
While the 2025 BMW i5 provided a stellar ride, it was slightly held back by the predicted reliability and owner satisfaction. While the car hasn't been on the market long enough for Consumer Reports to get a feel for reliability, the BMW brand is usually synonymous with the word "dependable." However, the site did note that the BMW i5 has been recalled due to steering issues and loss of power brake assist. Predicted owner satisfaction was also difficult to nail down due to the car's age, so Consumer Reports made an educated guess and gave it a high score. The 2025 BMW i5 is available from $67,100 to $84,100.
1. 2025 BMW i4
The 2025 BMW i4 is the best electric vehicle Consumer Reports has reviewed. Like the BMW i5, the i4 is essentially a battery-powered version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. According to road tests, the BMW i4 surpassed expectations and lasted 318 miles, instead of the advertised 269-mile range. Furthermore, the car accelerated from 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds, which is faster than the prior BMW i4 eDrive40 model, and on par with the BMW i5. Like the i5, the i4 handled curves like a pro and featured a dreamy adaptive suspension. However, the report docked the car some points for its clunky and unwieldy touchscreen-based infotainment and climate control systems.
Technically, the BMW i4 performed slightly worse on road tests than the i5, but unlike that car (and every other car in this article, for that matter), Consumer Reports predicted high reliability and owner satisfaction. The car excelled in all reliability history metrics and only had one recall to worry about — a loss of drive power. By that same token, owners reported high satisfaction with handling, comfort, and aesthetics. The only issue of note was, once again, a general perceived lack of value. However, that was only one gripe amid a sea of positivity. Add it all up, and the BMW i4 garnered an impressive score of 89. The 2025 BMW i4 is available from $52,800 to $70,700.
Methodology
As this article summarizes the electric vehicles that Consumer Reports reviewed, the entries were organized by the scores the outlet doled out. Each car was given a numerical score from 0 to 100 that was determined by reviewers performing a road test and predicting the vehicle's reliability and owner satisfaction.
Starting with the road test, reviewers weighed numerous factors, including the car's handling, drivetrain, noise, comfort, and safety features. All the strengths and weaknesses were measured and simplified into a numerical value. As for the predicted criteria, Consumer Reports didn't create these ratings out of thin air; the outlet took data regarding prior years' models and made an informed interpolation on the car's reliability and owner satisfaction. Each review also included noteworthy features such as quick charging and important shortcomings like weird gear selectors.
Each review had two factors that were worth special mention, the first of which was the measurement of "value." As cars are expensive, Consumer Reports had to predict if customers would think each car was a fair price. The second factor, recalls, was just as important. If a vehicle was subject to a recall, the outlet made special note of what potential customers should watch out for and what to do if they encountered the issue. These bits of information were crucial for the safety of all drivers and passengers.