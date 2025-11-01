The 10 Best Electric Vehicles, According To Consumer Reports

Electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining popularity, thanks in no small part to their increasingly affordable prices. No, EVs aren't cheaper than traditional gas guzzlers, but they can be cheaper to drive compared to a gas car – especially in an economy with unstable gas prices. Plus, charging stations are more common than ever. The reasons people have not to purchase an electric car are slowly evaporating. Given this information, an electric vehicle may be in your future, especially if you live in one of the 12 states planning to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars.

One problem you may encounter is not knowing which electric automobile offers the best performance or reliability. With EVs becoming more commonplace, plenty of reviewers have offered their take to help you make an informed decision. However, if you want an outlet with a sizable and up-to-date library of electric vehicle reviews based on a myriad of criteria, including performance, handling, and reliability, then look no further than Consumer Reports. The site reviews a wide range of products, including cars, mattresses, and the best laptops you can buy, as well as over 10,000 other products and services. Here are the electric vehicles that Consumer Reports believes are the best ones currently on the market.