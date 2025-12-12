5 Leaked Apple AirTag 2 Features That Could Make It An Essential
Following leaked details about Apple's HomePad and an all-new security accessory, Macworld continues to discover details about the company's upcoming releases based on an internal leaked iOS build. This time, the publication was able to get more information about the long-rumored AirTag 2. This item tracker was expected to be released sometime this year, but despite several hints that the company was about to launch it, Apple continued to delay its announcement. Interestingly enough, the same happened with the original AirTag release, which was delayed a couple of years.
That said, it seems the wait for the AirTag 2 might be worth it, as the leaked code reveals several important upgrades. Apple's item tracker will purportedly be easier to be discoverable on crowded places, have better battery management, and even increase the range for iPhone users to locate their items with Precision Find functionality. Here's what you need to know about it.
AirTag 2 might be worth the wait, even though we don't know when it's releasing
According to Macworld, Apple is working to improve the AirTag 2 pairing process. Still, it's unclear what the company might do to make the experience more straightforward than just approaching the item tracker to an iPhone. The publication also corroborates that an enhanced Precision Find feature is on the way, which should be enabled by the U2 chip, Apple's second generation ultra-wideband processor.
The U2 chipset (present in iPhone 15 and up phones) works three times further than the previous generation ultra-wideband chip, and most interestingly, provides more detailed battery level reporting as well. Currently, users have little to no control over how much battery their AirTags have left. Macworld notes that Apple is also working on a feature called "Improved Moving," which will enhance how fast users can find their items even if they're on the move. Currently, AirTag sensors work best if the device is static. Another feature will also improve accuracy for tracking items in crowded places, also supposedly powered by Apple's U2 chip.
While it's unclear when Apple is going to release AirTag 2, it's possible that the company readies it for a spring event; alongside all other delayed products, such as a new Apple TV 4K, the HomePad, and a second-generation of the HomePod mini.