5 Leaked Apple AirTag 2 Features That Could Make It An Essential

According to Macworld, Apple is working to improve the AirTag 2 pairing process. Still, it's unclear what the company might do to make the experience more straightforward than just approaching the item tracker to an iPhone. The publication also corroborates that an enhanced Precision Find feature is on the way, which should be enabled by the U2 chip, Apple's second generation ultra-wideband processor.

The U2 chipset (present in iPhone 15 and up phones) works three times further than the previous generation ultra-wideband chip, and most interestingly, provides more detailed battery level reporting as well. Currently, users have little to no control over how much battery their AirTags have left. Macworld notes that Apple is also working on a feature called "Improved Moving," which will enhance how fast users can find their items even if they're on the move. Currently, AirTag sensors work best if the device is static. Another feature will also improve accuracy for tracking items in crowded places, also supposedly powered by Apple's U2 chip.

While it's unclear when Apple is going to release AirTag 2, it's possible that the company readies it for a spring event; alongside all other delayed products, such as a new Apple TV 4K, the HomePad, and a second-generation of the HomePod mini.