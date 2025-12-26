Samsung Smart TV Owners Get Hundreds Of Channels For Free - Here's How
Built-in FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels on smart TVs are becoming increasingly common among TV and streaming device manufacturers to boost revenue and make their products more enticing. The Google TV platform has Freeplay, LG TVs come with LG Channels, and Roku TVs feature the Roku Channel. Samsung, which is among the most reliable smart TV brands per Consumer Reports and the best smart TV brand by customer satisfaction, was among the first TV manufacturers to launch a FAST service in the form of the Samsung TV Plus.
Launched in 2015, it allows Samsung smart TV owners to watch nearly 700 live TV channels and over 1,000 movies and TV shows, on demand, for free. It comes preinstalled on all Samsung smart TVs released since 2016. You can also access it on Galaxy devices, Samsung smart monitors, and other Samsung devices. Here's how you can watch Samsung TV Plus and what it has on offer.
How to access Samsung smart TV free channels
If you own a Samsung smart TV released after 2016, you'll have the Samsung TV Plus app preinstalled on your television. You simply need to open the app to start watching the available live TV channels and on-demand content. There is no fee, subscription, need to add your payment details, or requirement to create a Samsung account. All you need is internet connectivity, and you are good to go. The Samsung TV Plus app has an easy-to-use interface that's similar to other streaming services, with different sections, top-ten lists, content categories, and more. It also delivers AI-powered personalization, learning from your viewing patterns and engagement habits.
The live TV section includes popular channels for anime, national and local news, movies and music, reality TV, sports, kids, and more. You can get the full list of live channels on the Samsung website. Over 100 of these channels are also exclusive to the service and are not available on other FAST services. In terms of the on-demand content, you get an ever-refreshing selection of TV shows and movies. For example, in December 2025, Samsung TV Plus is streaming movies like "Die Hard", which is a Christmas favorite, "Step Up", "Now You See Me", and "Crazy, Stupid, Love". The FAST service is also streaming the first season of the Prime Video apocalyptic thriller "Fallout" until December 25.