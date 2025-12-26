Samsung Smart TV Owners Get Hundreds Of Channels For Free - Here's How

If you own a Samsung smart TV released after 2016, you'll have the Samsung TV Plus app preinstalled on your television. You simply need to open the app to start watching the available live TV channels and on-demand content. There is no fee, subscription, need to add your payment details, or requirement to create a Samsung account. All you need is internet connectivity, and you are good to go. The Samsung TV Plus app has an easy-to-use interface that's similar to other streaming services, with different sections, top-ten lists, content categories, and more. It also delivers AI-powered personalization, learning from your viewing patterns and engagement habits.

The live TV section includes popular channels for anime, national and local news, movies and music, reality TV, sports, kids, and more. You can get the full list of live channels on the Samsung website. Over 100 of these channels are also exclusive to the service and are not available on other FAST services. In terms of the on-demand content, you get an ever-refreshing selection of TV shows and movies. For example, in December 2025, Samsung TV Plus is streaming movies like "Die Hard", which is a Christmas favorite, "Step Up", "Now You See Me", and "Crazy, Stupid, Love". The FAST service is also streaming the first season of the Prime Video apocalyptic thriller "Fallout" until December 25.