Liam Neeson's Forgotten 2020 Action Thriller Is Finally Finding Fans On Netflix

He's an actor with a particular set of skills: making highly generic yet entertaining action movies and thrillers. That "he" is Liam Neeson, and I'm talking about his 2020 heist flick "Honest Thief." On release, it made $32.6 million globally versus a $30 million production cost (via The Numbers). It was not received well by critics at all and scored a mere 41% positive rating (via Rotten Tomatoes). While the movie was widely panned by many professional reviewers, it is currently shooting up the streaming ranks, landing at number 10 on Netflix in the United States as of December 10 (via FlixPatrol), and it's likely to go even higher. Also somewhat surprisingly, it has an 87% user rating on Rotten Tomatoes, showing there's a disconnect between critics and the average movie-lover.

What are people saying? On Rotten Tomatoes, user reviews say "Anything Liam is in rocks," and that this film in particular is "very suspenseful, riveting." I'm not entirely sure that's how I would describe it, but it is an entertaining flick nonetheless. It also has a 6 out of 10 IMDB rating, which puts it at about average — not amazing, but not terrible either.

As for the story, "Honest Thief" follows a bank robber who is well-known for his crimes and wants to turn himself in to better his life, but is double-crossed by corrupt FBI agents. It stars some pretty big names besides Neeson, such as Robert Patrick, Anthony Ramos, Jeffrey Donovan, Kate Walsh, and Jai Courtney.