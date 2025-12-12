macOS Tahoe 26.2 Now Available With Edge Light Effect For Video Calls

Apple has just released macOS Tahoe 26.2 to Mac users. The second major update for macOS Tahoe adds a major video call feature while also bringing a few other tweaks to Macs. During the past month of beta testing, Apple has been experimenting with Edge Light, a new effect for video calls. The effect creates a virtual ring light to improve video call visuals, including on FaceTime, Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and more.

Edge Light joins other video conferencing features the company has added over the years, including Studio Light, Portrait mode, virtual backgrounds, and Voice Isolation. This feature is exclusive to Mac models with Apple Silicon, but the company says only computers introduced in 2024 and later can choose to have the effect turned on automatically when ambient light is low.

This feature uses the Apple Neural Engine to detect faces, their relative size, and where they are located in the camera feed. Meanwhile, the Image Signal Processor recognizes light levels to adjust the auto brightness to make the video conferencing experience even smoother.