You Can Access Gemini On Google Home Right Now - Here's How

Google announced plans earlier this year to bring the Gemini AI assistant to other internet-connected devices, not just phones. In May, the list included cars with Android Auto built-in, Wear OS smartwatches, Google TV devices, and Android XR headsets. Google rolled out Gemini AI support to those categories in phases in the months that followed. In August, Google announced that Gemini AI would be available on Google Home devices starting October. Google stuck to that timeline, making the Gemini for Home assistant available to smart home devices by mid-October.

However, the company only offered an Early Access experience to users. As we reported at the time, users had to sign up for the Google Home Early Access program to start talking to Gemini by voice on their smart home devices. The slower rollout wasn't a surprise to internet users familiar with new AI product/feature launches. Companies routinely test AI products with a more limited audience before releasing them more widely. This process ensures an AI firm can fix issues and offer a smoother experience once the product is finalized.

On December 9, Google said it was ready to roll out invites for Gemini AI for Google Home faster than before. According to the company, many people were eager to join the early access program, and Google is expanding access. Any Google Home user seeking access to Gemini for Home can obtain an invite within 24 hours. Third-party speakers will also be supported.