Gemini Starts Rolling Out To Google Home Users In Early Access - Here's How To Sign Up
We knew it was coming, but it looks like Google is finally starting to roll out its Gemini for Home update, at least in early access. The changes will bring Google's AI assistant directly into Google Home, making it easier to interact with smart home systems using conversational commands and more. Some Google Home users have already posted on Reddit, sharing screenshots of emails welcoming them into the future of the Gemini era, as well as highlighting some ways they can use Gemini in Google Home devices to get started.
One of the biggest changes that Gemini for Home brings is the introduction of Ask Home, which essentially should allow for more open-ended conversations with Gemini about your Google Home devices. It's rolling out slowly, though, and many of the features don't seem to be available just yet, with Reddit users noting that Ask Home doesn't even appear to be working in the app as of right now.
Of course, as with any new feature, Google will continue rolling out new pieces of the puzzle until it feels like the system is complete, at which point it will likely push the update out to everyone.
How to sign up for early access
If you don't feel like waiting, though, you can sign up for Google Home's early access program get ahold of early feature releases. This lets you see what Google is cooking up before it goes live, and it's a good way to keep up with the latest features Google has in the works for Google Home. To sign up for early access, launch the Google Home app on your smartphone of choice. Now, tap your profile photo in the top-right corner of the app and then select Settings > Early access. Click Sign up at the bottom of the page, and then you'll have the option to Join Public Preview in the Settings menu.
The Google Home app says that it can take up to a day for the setting to update and give you access to those early features, but if you've signed up, you should gain access before too long. You also need to ensure you are running the latest version of the Google Home app, version 4.0, according to the email sent out to many who have access to the feature already.
Of course, Google Home is just the latest place that Google is expanding Gemini, Google's official replacement for Google Assistant. The company has already brought Gemini to Chrome, giving you agentic AI in your browser, and even Google TV is getting the AI assistant.