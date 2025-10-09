Gemini Starts Rolling Out To Google Home Users In Early Access - Here's How To Sign Up

We knew it was coming, but it looks like Google is finally starting to roll out its Gemini for Home update, at least in early access. The changes will bring Google's AI assistant directly into Google Home, making it easier to interact with smart home systems using conversational commands and more. Some Google Home users have already posted on Reddit, sharing screenshots of emails welcoming them into the future of the Gemini era, as well as highlighting some ways they can use Gemini in Google Home devices to get started.

One of the biggest changes that Gemini for Home brings is the introduction of Ask Home, which essentially should allow for more open-ended conversations with Gemini about your Google Home devices. It's rolling out slowly, though, and many of the features don't seem to be available just yet, with Reddit users noting that Ask Home doesn't even appear to be working in the app as of right now.

Of course, as with any new feature, Google will continue rolling out new pieces of the puzzle until it feels like the system is complete, at which point it will likely push the update out to everyone.