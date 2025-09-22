Gemini Is Bringing AI Assistance To Google TV Starting This Week
Google's AI chatbot Gemini is coming for your television. On September 22, the company shared news that it was launching Gemini — it's AI replacement for Google Assistant — on Google TV. There are some limitations to where Gemini will be available right at the start, but Google has shared a pretty exhaustive lineup of what you'll be able to do with the AI-powered assistant on your TV.
For starters, Google says that Gemini will allow for "effortless entertainment" by making it easier to find movies and shows that you and the others in your home enjoy. This means you can ask Gemini to find a movie that you and your spouse will enjoy, while providing specific criteria to make sure the chatbot chooses the right content.
Further, if you're a fan of binge-watching and prefer to wait for an entire season to be available before you watch it, then you probably already know the fun of having to find a recap that actually highlights what you need to remember about the last season. Gemini can also help with that, as Google notes you can simply ask Gemini to tell you what happened in the last season of any show and it can break it down. This is, of course, just the latest expansion for Gemini, which previously made the jump to Chrome as an in-browser assistant.
Your AI assistant, right on your TV
Gemini's usefulness doesn't stop there. Google also notes that the AI will be able to help you find shows and movies you can't remember the name of. For example, if you can't recall the title of a show you've been meaning to watch, then you can pull up Gemini, describe it, and then Gemini will make an educated guess about what you're trying to find — just as it would if you were using the chatbot on your phone or computer.
Google also says that you can use Gemini on Google TV to help with learning. All you have to do is ask Gemini questions about school projects or even about new skills you're interested in learning and wait for an answer. If you're looking for some more inspiration in the kitchen, you can always ask Gemini to help you come up with something easy to cook based on the ingredients you have available.
Of course, as is typical for Google releases, Gemini on Google TV won't be available on every instance of Google TV right away. Gemini will be available on the TCL QM9K series starting this week, with more devices like the Google TV Streamer set to receive Gemini later this year alongside TVs such as the 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and UX models, and 2025 TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K models.