Gemini Is Bringing AI Assistance To Google TV Starting This Week

Google's AI chatbot Gemini is coming for your television. On September 22, the company shared news that it was launching Gemini — it's AI replacement for Google Assistant — on Google TV. There are some limitations to where Gemini will be available right at the start, but Google has shared a pretty exhaustive lineup of what you'll be able to do with the AI-powered assistant on your TV.

For starters, Google says that Gemini will allow for "effortless entertainment" by making it easier to find movies and shows that you and the others in your home enjoy. This means you can ask Gemini to find a movie that you and your spouse will enjoy, while providing specific criteria to make sure the chatbot chooses the right content.

Further, if you're a fan of binge-watching and prefer to wait for an entire season to be available before you watch it, then you probably already know the fun of having to find a recap that actually highlights what you need to remember about the last season. Gemini can also help with that, as Google notes you can simply ask Gemini to tell you what happened in the last season of any show and it can break it down. This is, of course, just the latest expansion for Gemini, which previously made the jump to Chrome as an in-browser assistant.