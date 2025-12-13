Leaker Has Revealed The First iOS 27 And iOS 28 Features
iOS 26.2 is barely out and a leaker is already revealing some of the first features we might see the company introducing with iOS 27 and iOS 28. These software updates are expected to land in the fall of 2026 and 2027, but an early iOS 26 build contains information about what Apple is aiming to release with these updates.
According to Macworld's Filipe Espósito, iOS 27 will bring improved collections in the Photos app. Since Apple is always revamping the Photos app, it's unclear what these changes could be. Whether Apple will use local LLMs to create better memories, or help users easily find specific moments, is unclear.
The journalist also reveals that Apple wants to make the AirPods' pairing system even better, even though it's also unclear how this system might work, as the current method is already very straightforward. Still, the company might make it faster and more reliable. Finally, the journalist says iOS 28 should get all-new metrics for sleep tracking with Apple Watch, including time in bed. Besides that, macOS 28 might finally bring the Health app to the Mac, as Apple continues to tighten the integration between its systems.
EU also expects Apple to add these features to iOS 27
Besides Espósito's findings, early this year the European Commission revealed some of the features Apple will have to introduce in iOS 27 (at that time expected to be iOS 20). Among them, Apple will need to expand background capabilities, as an app should be able to execute certain activities even in the background, such as getting the latest weather information and synchronizing it to a smartwatch.
Apple should also include high-bandwidth peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections with Wi-Fi Aware 5.0 support nine months after its introduction, which is like an alternative to AirDrop. The company is also expected to allow third-party developers to offer alternative media-casting solutions, which Apple needs to implement by the end of 2026.
Besides these features, Apple is expected to keep improving Apple Intelligence features, as the all-new Siri, expected for next spring, is just the beginning of a broader change to the company's personal assistant and Apple Intelligence platform in general.