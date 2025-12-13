Leaker Has Revealed The First iOS 27 And iOS 28 Features

iOS 26.2 is barely out and a leaker is already revealing some of the first features we might see the company introducing with iOS 27 and iOS 28. These software updates are expected to land in the fall of 2026 and 2027, but an early iOS 26 build contains information about what Apple is aiming to release with these updates.

According to Macworld's Filipe Espósito, iOS 27 will bring improved collections in the Photos app. Since Apple is always revamping the Photos app, it's unclear what these changes could be. Whether Apple will use local LLMs to create better memories, or help users easily find specific moments, is unclear.

The journalist also reveals that Apple wants to make the AirPods' pairing system even better, even though it's also unclear how this system might work, as the current method is already very straightforward. Still, the company might make it faster and more reliable. Finally, the journalist says iOS 28 should get all-new metrics for sleep tracking with Apple Watch, including time in bed. Besides that, macOS 28 might finally bring the Health app to the Mac, as Apple continues to tighten the integration between its systems.