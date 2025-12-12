iOS 26.2 Is Now Available - Here Are The Top Reasons To Upgrade

iOS 26.2 brings important improvements to Liquid Glass. Those improvements include a new Lock Screen setting that gives users more control over the clock's appearance and the ability to make interactions more bouncy, similar to what the company previewed during the WWDC 2025 keynote. This new software update also introduces a one-time AirDrop code system, which lets you share files with someone not in your contacts for up to 30 days.

Apple also tweaked the Sleep Score functionality, as the Very Low rating now ranges from 0-40, while it was previously 0-29. Plus, instead of an "Excellent" night's sleep, Apple now calls it "Very High," and only if you had a score of 96-100. For Apple Music, users can now see lyrics offline, so it's possible to view song lyrics in the app even without an internet connection.

Other features include disabling pinned Messages in CarPlay, sorting games by size in the App Library, a new Enhanced Safety Alerts, and the ability to find specific moments in podcast episodes more easily now that the Podcasts app can automatically create chapters. Alongside iOS 26.2, Apple is also releasing iPadOS 26.2, macOS Tahoe 26.2, watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, and visionOS 26.2.