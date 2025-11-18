Gemini Can Now Replace Siri On iPhone But There Is A Catch

The iOS 26.2 beta 3 release brought the first signs that Apple is preparing support for third-party voice assistants in Japan. The feature will be tied to the Side Button. Long-pressing the button invokes Siri on the iPhone. After the final iOS 26.2 release, app developers can offer consumers a different voice assistant as the new default. Whether it's Google's Gemini or something else, the replacement will be accessed via the same gesture, a long-press on the Side Button. Apple published support documentation that states that only users in Japan will be able to set a new default voice assistant: "In Japan, people might place an action on the side button of iPhone that instantly launches your voice-based conversational app."

From the looks of it, users won't be able to use voice commands to invoke a third-party assistant. Also, it's unclear if Siri can still be accessed via voice if a third-party assistant like Gemini is paired with the Side Button. MacRumors notes that Japan's Mobile Software Competition Act requires Apple to open core iPhone features to third parties, including voice assistants. The legislation says that companies like Apple can't give preferential treatment to their own services for virtual assistant access. The new rules go into effect in December, which explains why Apple has added the new functionality in iOS 26.2.

The new feature isn't exactly surprising. In May, a Bloomberg report said that iPhone users in the European Union might be able to replace Siri with a third-party assistant. The EU was the first jurisdiction to force Apple to open core iPhone features to third parties to increase competitiveness. However, Siri remains the default voice assistant on iPhone in Europe as of this writing.