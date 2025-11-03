Apple's New Siri Will 'Lean' On A Custom Gemini Model

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed after the company's record-breaking earnings report last week that the smarter Siri experience was on track to launch next year, without providing a release date. He also said that Apple Intelligence will integrate additional AI models on top of the built-in ChatGPT support. While it has been rumored that Google's AI models can be included in Apple Intelligence since Apple unveiled its AI platform, Cook didn't name any partners. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has brought some clarity to the future of Apple Intelligence, claiming the upcoming Siri refresh will "lean" on a customized version of Gemini that Apple has partnered with Google to deliver. If the claim is accurate, and Gurman's reports usually are, Apple Intelligence might soon support additional third-party AI models, in addition to delivering the updated Siri experience that Apple demonstrated all the way back at WWDC 2024.

Gurman mentioned Apple's plans for 2026, saying that "the road ahead won't be easy," as the new Siri will be an important focus for the company. "Apple is betting heavily on the new Siri, which will lean on Google's Gemini model and introduce features like AI-powered web search," Gurman said.

The report notes that the smarter Siri is coming in March or April next year, coinciding with new Apple product releases. Apple will introduce its first smart display in speaker-base and wall-mounted versions. The smart home expansion will continue with more releases later next year, including Apple's first security cameras. Apple is moving "full steam ahead on smart glasses," which might be previewed as soon as the end of next year. These products can benefit from a built-in AI assistant with expanded capabilities, like the new Siri.