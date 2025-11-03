Apple's New Siri Will 'Lean' On A Custom Gemini Model
Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed after the company's record-breaking earnings report last week that the smarter Siri experience was on track to launch next year, without providing a release date. He also said that Apple Intelligence will integrate additional AI models on top of the built-in ChatGPT support. While it has been rumored that Google's AI models can be included in Apple Intelligence since Apple unveiled its AI platform, Cook didn't name any partners. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has brought some clarity to the future of Apple Intelligence, claiming the upcoming Siri refresh will "lean" on a customized version of Gemini that Apple has partnered with Google to deliver. If the claim is accurate, and Gurman's reports usually are, Apple Intelligence might soon support additional third-party AI models, in addition to delivering the updated Siri experience that Apple demonstrated all the way back at WWDC 2024.
Gurman mentioned Apple's plans for 2026, saying that "the road ahead won't be easy," as the new Siri will be an important focus for the company. "Apple is betting heavily on the new Siri, which will lean on Google's Gemini model and introduce features like AI-powered web search," Gurman said.
The report notes that the smarter Siri is coming in March or April next year, coinciding with new Apple product releases. Apple will introduce its first smart display in speaker-base and wall-mounted versions. The smart home expansion will continue with more releases later next year, including Apple's first security cameras. Apple is moving "full steam ahead on smart glasses," which might be previewed as soon as the end of next year. These products can benefit from a built-in AI assistant with expanded capabilities, like the new Siri.
What about Gemini integration in Apple Intelligence?
Gurman doesn't say when Gemini will be included in Apple Intelligence, but the report suggests that can't be too far off. Apple is paying Google for the custom Gemini version that Siri will lean on. The Bloomberg reporter says Apple held a "bake-off" earlier this year between Anthropic and Gemini. Claude was the better model, but Apple chose Google as it was a better fit financially. The two companies have a multi-billion partnership concerning online search on the iPhone.
Gurman said the two companies aren't likely to discuss the partnership publicly, and the Gemini-powered Siri will not feature deeper integration of other Google products. Instead, "Siri will be powered by a model that can actually provide the AI features that users expect — all with an Apple user interface." However, if the information is accurate, it's likely Google would also want to have Gemini integrated into Apple Intelligence.
While Gemini support in Apple Intelligence isn't guaranteed, it's probably only a matter of time until it happens. The expansion could help Apple avoid any regulatory issues in the future. The same report also notes that Apple Intelligence continues to be delayed in China, where Apple is still dealing with regulatory issues. Apple Intelligence will need a local AI partner to replace ChatGPT, with Gurman mentioning Alibaba. Apple is now expected to launch Apple Intelligence in the country with iOS 26.4 in the spring, alongside the new Siri. Featuring a China-based AI model in Apple Intelligence would signal that Apple's AI platform will support additional models. Gemini isn't likely to launch in China once it comes to Apple Intelligence, but it could be available to Apple users everywhere else.