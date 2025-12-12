Prime Video's Official Fallout Season 1 Recap Was AI-Generated (And It's Complete Nonsense)

Amazon rolled out AI-powered video recaps back in November, to help with the fact that "sometimes we need a refresher before jumping back in" to our favorite shows. That's especially true of any series that has a long hiatus between seasons. This "first-of-its-kind feature" was said to mark a "groundbreaking application of generative AI for streaming," according to Gérard Medioni, vice president of technology at Prime Video. Well, apparently, it has been applied to the latest season of the hit series based on a massive video game "Fallout," summarizing the plot of season one. It didn't work out so well.

Everyone is already talking about "Fallout's" upcoming season, but some of the discourse has turned sour because of that AI recap. The voice that dubbed over the replay is monotone, robotic and very obviously AI, which would be an egregious oversight on its own. However, during the recap, it also spews incorrect information, like saying certain scenes take place in 1950's America. Which, the scene is retro-themed, sure, but the show's timeline actually takes place in 2077. It also makes a pretty glaring mistake regarding the conclusion of the season. There's no need to spoil it for those who haven't watched season one yet, but if you are going by the recap alone, you're going to be a bit confused.

Anyway, it looks like the AI recap is down for now. It originally appeared under the "Fallout" series details page when you select the second season, but it's gone. Hopefully for good, but more than likely, it will return. Amazon did write an entire blog about its rollout demonstrating "Prime Video's ongoing commitment to innovation and making the viewing experience more accessible and enjoyable for customers."