You Can Finally Download Fortnite From Android's Biggest App Store Again

Epic made headlines in 2020 when it pushed back against both Google and Apple — ending with its biggest game, Fortnite, removed from both the App Store on iOS and the Google Play Store on Android phones. While Epic's battle with Apple has been much more publicized, the company has also been at war in a way with Google, too.

And that war has been a long one for Fortnite fans, who have been unable to play Fortnite on their Android phones thanks to its removal from the Google Play Store. Now, though, it seems Epic has finally won its long-standing legal battle with Google, as the company announced on X this week that Fortnite is now returning to the Google Play Store in the United States after its return to iOS earlier this year.

In its tweet, Fortnite wrote "So many reasons to drop in this month..." as a teaser for the reveal. This is a nice move for Fortnite fans, as previously the only way to play Fortnite on Android was to download the APK for the Epic Games Store from Epic's website and then sideload the app to gain access. Sideloading has been in headlines itself as of late, with Google set to make massive changes to one of Android's best features.