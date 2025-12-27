5 Free Windows Apps You've Probably Never Used (But Should)

Being one of the most popular desktop operating systems, Windows has access to a wide selection of apps. Some of these apps are available via the bundled Microsoft Store; however, others are scattered across developers' own websites, Git repository hosting services like GitHub, and third-party software repositories. This makes it slightly tricky to discover or stumble upon cool and interesting Windows apps.

However, across our multiple roundups, such as essential Windows apps, and apps to install first on a PC, we have tried to highlight some of the best from the world of Windows. But we have barely scratched the surface of the Windows app ecosystem. So, here are five more Windows apps that have likely flown under your radar, but are great for boosting productivity and enhancing the overall experience of using Windows. More importantly, all our recommendations are available as free downloads, so you don't have to worry about spending a dime.